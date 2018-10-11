South Dakota Per Pair and Yearling Monthly Pasture Rental Rates in South Dakota for 2018

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Results from the 2018 SDSU South Dakota Farm Real Estate Survey are now available on iGrow.org. The 2018 data was collected throughout the state and shows rental rates for cow-calf pairs and yearlings.

The 2018 cow-calf pair statewide weighted average was $48.41 with a high of $61.63 and a low of $35.26.

"There is a lot of variability within the state with averages in the Western part of South Dakota being $37.33 to the Eastern side of the state being $50.88 per pair (Table 1)," explained Shannon Sand, SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist. The yearling statewide weighted average was $39.44 with a high of $49.67 and a low of $25.93.

Average ranges from $31.00 in the West to $47.17 in the East. (Table 1).

"It is important to note the per pair and yearling rates are weighted monthly average estimates, and within each of these regions there exists a wide range of variability," Sand said.

These rates are meant to give additional information to producers and landowners when making future decisions.

Complete report available at iGrow.org

To view the full report, visit iGrow.org and search by the complete name, South Dakota Agricultural Land Market Trends, 1991-2018: Results from the 2018 SDSU South Dakota Farm Real Estate Survey or view at this link: http://igrow.org/up/resources/07-3000-2018.pdf.

Note: This report contains an overview land values and cash rental rates for regions/ county clusters and is not specific to any property. Readers should use this report as a general reference and rely on local sources for specific details.

For more information, contact one of the following SDSU Extension staff:

Jack Davis, SDSU Extension Crops Business Management Field Specialist – Jack.Davis@sdstate.edu; Heather Gessner, SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist – Heather.Gessner@sdstate.edu; Shannon Sand, SDSU Extension Livestock Business Management Field Specialist – Shannon.Sand@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension