South Dakota: Platte-Geddes High School student raises $8,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation

As Platte-Geddes High School senior Garret Varilek began making plans for his upcoming capstone senior project, there was no doubt in his mind he wanted to plan a project to benefit children, specifically children who had been less fortunate than him.

Varilek notes he has always admired the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the work they do for kids who are dealing with serious illness. As he began planning his senior project, the idea for a benefit team roping began to sprout.

Seniors at the high school are required to complete a capstone project or experience as a requirement to graduate, with the goal of teaching them a real life skill or providing them with a unique experience prior to graduating high school.

“I have always had a passion for roping,” he says. “My dad was a roper and I always wanted to be just like him so I started roping too. This benefit roping has combined two things that I am really passionate about and I am really happy with how it all came together.”

Varilek began the planning process by booking the local saddle club arena and reserving the steers, which were donated by a family friend. He was also able to get food donations, as well as sponsorships from local businesses.

“I have never been great at talking on the phone and this project has really pushed me out of my comfort zone because I have had to do this all on my own. At the end of the project we have to write a six-page paper about what we learned and how our project went.”

The senior project requires students to find a mentor to guide them through the project. Varilek chose his long time team roping teacher, John Dean.

“I knew immediately I wanted John to be my mentor because he knows how to put these types of ropings on and make them a success,” he says. “John taught me how to rope and has guided me through this whole process.”

Not one to take credit, Dean notes Varilek has done a vast majority of the work on his own.

“I think he just needed someone who could say they would be there and I was tickled that he asked me to be his mentor,” Dean says. “Garret is a great kid and he is just serious about everything he does and wants to do a good job.”

The roping was round robin style with 15 ropers on each end. Varilek notes he had no problem getting the roping filled with local ropers.

Varilek set his goal to raise $4,000 but he topped this goal given the number of sponsorships he acquired from local businesses. All proceeds of the roping were directly donated to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

At the conclusion of the roping, Varilek reported they had raised nearly $8,000.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a nonprofit that started in 1980 in Phoenix, Ariz. when the community came together to help Christopher James Greicius, a 7-year-old boy battling leukemia, fulfill his lifelong wish to be a police officer. In its 43 years of existence, the foundation has granted hundreds of thousands of life-changing wishes to children battling critical illnesses.

Varilek invited local children involved in the Make-A-Wish kids to the roping, horses for them to ride, as well as buggy rides.

“I knew what foundation I wanted to donate to when I started this. I look at these kids who are suffering and think about how lucky I have been and how thankful I am to be in the situation I am in to be able to help even in the smallest way.”

One such beneficiary of Make-A-Wish Foundation is fellow Geddes resident Kaylee Gallagher. The Gallaghers have attended the same school and church as Garret for many years according to her mother, Jessica

Jessica explains her nine-year-old daughter Kaylee was inexplicably sick for the first seven months of her life. At seven months old, it was discovered Kaylee had severe congenital neutropenia.

“In a nutshell, she did not have the gene in her body to make white blood cells,” she explains. “She had a bone marrow transplant in 2014 at 15 months old in Minneapolis. There were some complications and she had to have chemo therapy to help regulate some of her body processes. In 2017, doctors told us they had done everything they could and it was in God’s hands.”

When Kaylee was four, the family was able to make a trip to Disney World through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“At that time, we were able to take our very sick little girl to see her favorite character, Minnie Mouse and it was such a great experience for her.”

Jessica notes the Geddes community is very small, with only about 250 people.

“We have known Garret his whole life and it is really humbling in general to have a child who is sick but to see people step up and help out and go out of their way to make things easier on you in your time of need is absolutely amazing.”

She continues, “Our hearts are bursting at our community coming together to support a foundation who has done a lot for our family and this is something that we will absolutely never forget.”

Kaylee notes many of the kids who have participated in Make-A-Wish Foundation activities share a special bond and for others around the area to come has been really exciting for Kaylee.

In addition to participating directly in the event, Kaylee sang the national anthem offered a prayer prior to the event.

“She loves to sing and is constantly asking to ride horses so she was really looking forward to this as we don’t have horses of our own,” said Jessica.

After graduation, Varilek plans to attend Lake Area Technical College to pursue a career as a diesel mechanic.

Champion header Jack Saienga (left), Garret Varilek (middle), Champion Heeler Trey Moody (right). Courtesy photo MAR8

The roping was a round robin style and featured 15 headers and 15 heelers. Courtesy Photo MAR7

As a part of his senior project, Varilek chose local roper John Dean to be his mentor throughout the process. Courtesy photo MAR6

Roping organizer Garret Varilek was inspired by Kaylee Gallagher to donate proceeds of his roping to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Courtesy photo MAR4

Geddes resident Kaylee Gallagher participated in the Make a Wish Foundation when she was just four years old battling severe congenital neutropenia. Courtesy photo MAR3