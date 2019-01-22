South Dakota Pork Producers Council Announces the 2018 Pork Promoter of the Year Award Recipients

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The South Dakota Pork Producers Council (SDPPC) honored Adam Krause of Clear Lake, South Dakota with the 5th Annual Pork Promoter of the Year Award at the Master Pork Producers Banquet on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. "This is the fifth year for this award that South Dakota Pork Producers Council is offering to recognize their peers. The award was designed to recognize an individual or family, organization, company or county group who has done an outstanding job promoting pork and/or the pork industry on a local, state or regional level. We are proud to honor him with this award, he is willing to go above and beyond to help promote pork!," commented SDPPC executive board member and association services and membership committee chairman, Bill Larsen of Wolsey.

Adam and his wife Taylor are the 4th generation of Krause's to live on the farm near Clear Lake, SD. Adam helps with the row crop operation while operating a 3,900-nursery barn. Adam returned to his family farm after graduation from SDSU in May of 2016 with a degree in Ag Business.

Adam Krause joined the South Dakota Pork Producers Council Executive board in 2017. Adam has assisted with the 4th Grade program and the Taste of Elegance in the past, along with serving on the Demand Enhancement and Annual Meeting and Trade Show Committees.

Adam is now wrapping up his year serving as one of three Pig Farmers of Tomorrow. This award is given by the National Pork Board to recognize, inspire and connect the next generation of American pig farmers. While getting to travel and speak at a few events, the main focus for Pig Farmers of Tomorrow is to develop their social media messages on Real Pig Farming pages.

–South Dakota Pork Producers