South Dakota provides equipment to Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, as state agencies continue addressing storm needs

South Dakota provides equipment, as state agencies continue addressing storm needs

Lincoln, NEB- Governor Jim Pillen is sharing his appreciation and state agencies are providing updates, as progress is made in the aftermath of a severe winter storm. An emergency declaration has allowed the state to seek assistance from South Dakota through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). As a result, Nebraska will receive two truck-mounted blowers and two loader blowers as well as crew support, which will help supplement crews from the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT), who have been working non-stop to reopen highways and local roads.

“The partnership with South Dakota through the EMAC will allow us to attack those sections of highway that remain closed at this time,” said Gov. Pillen. “We appreciate the assistance from South Dakota as well as the coordinated efforts of our state and local agencies. They have been working around-the-clock to ensure public safety, while mitigating the impact to our farmers, ranchers and businesses, as much as possible.”

So far, NDOT crews have put in 35,000 man-hours over the last seven days, with only a one-day break. Throughout the weather event, shifts have lasted 16 hours or more.

“NDOT has been all-hands-on-deck 24/7 for a week now, bringing in equipment and people from other areas of the state,” said DOT Director Vicki Kramer. “I thank each and every one of them for their dedication and selflessness, as well as our partners in Nebraska’s local governments and from South Dakota, for their coordination and support.”

Soon after the emergency declaration, the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC), to bring together state and local stakeholders. Twice-daily updates have been held since, with members joining in person and virtually to assess areas of concern and allocate resources.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) has been ever-present at the EOC, prioritizing agricultural transportation needs. The agency has received dozens of calls asking for assistance in clearing snow, primarily to reach livestock.

“I want to express our gratitude to NDOT and the county departments for their tireless efforts to open the roads as quickly as possible,” said NDA Director Sherry Vinton. “Due to the duration of the storm, the snow amounts, and the extremely low temperatures, we have several critical livestock situations that we are working through, including attempting to get fuel to barns and feed to livestock. These are crucial needs, and we’ll continue to work with the road crews to assist in getting those needs met as quickly as possible.” NDA is gathering information from producers to help prioritize livestock assistance needs. Producers can reach out to NDA at 800-831-0550 for more information.

As far as current travel conditions, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) says driving is still particularly dangerous in the northeastern section of the state. The agency advises drivers to stay off the roads, unless absolutely necessary – allowing plows and blowers a safe path through. Troopers have been working extended shifts to provide additional coverage in high-need areas.

“If travel is necessary, be prepared for the possibility that you may become stranded,” said NSP Colonel John Bolduc. “As temperatures and wind chills remain critically low, it is imperative that anyone who becomes stranded stays in their vehicle and calls for help immediately. Hit *55 on your mobile phone or 911, and the closest first responder will work to reach you as quickly as possible.”

Since Monday, troopers have responded to more than 1,200 stranded vehicles. They have performed over 400 motorist assists since Saturday.

Snow-clearing equipment from South Dakota will likely arrive in Nebraska for use on Monday.