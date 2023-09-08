South Dakota Public Utilities Commission denies carbon pipeline permit

. Applicant's burden of proof. The applicant has the burden of proof to establish by a preponderance of the evidence that: (1) The proposed facility will comply with all applicable laws and rules; (2) The facility will not pose a threat of serious injury to the environment nor to the social and economic condition of inhabitants or expected inhabitants in the siting area. An applicant for an electric transmission line, a solar energy facility, or a wind energy facility that holds a conditional use permit from the applicable local units of government is determined not to threaten the social and economic condition of inhabitants or expected inhabitants in the siting area; (3) The facility will not substantially impair the health, safety or welfare of the inhabitants; and (4) The facility will not unduly interfere with the orderly development of the region with due consideration having been given the views of governing bodies of affected local units of government. An applicant for an electric transmission line, a solar energy facility, or a wind energy facility that holds a conditional use permit from the applicable local units of government is in compliance with this subdivision. Under SDCL 49-41 B-22, a utilities permit applicant must meet the following four conditions: 49-41B-22 . Applicant's burden of proof. The applicant has the burden of proof to establish by a preponderance of the evidence that: (1) The proposed facility will comply with all applicable laws and rules; (2) The facility will not pose a threat of serious injury to the environment nor to the social and economic condition of inhabitants or expected inhabitants in the siting area. An applicant for an electric transmission line, a solar energy facility, or a wind energy facility that holds a conditional use permit from the applicable local units of government is determined not to threaten the social and economic condition of inhabitants or expected inhabitants in the siting area; (3) The facility will not substantially impair the health, safety or welfare of the inhabitants; and (4) The facility will not unduly interfere with the orderly development of the region with due consideration having been given the views of governing bodies of affected local units of government. An applicant for an electric transmission line, a solar energy facility, or a wind energy facility that holds a conditional use permit from the applicable local units of government is in compliance with this subdivision.

On September 6, the three-member South Dakota Public Utilities Commission voted unanimously to deny a permit to NavigatorCO2, a company proposing to build “Heartland Greenway,” a midwest-based carbon capture pipeline.

While Summit Carbon Solutions, a different proposed carbon capture pipeline, has grabbed many headlines of late, Navigator’s proposed pipeline route would also impact South Dakota, although it is proposed to affect less of the state than the Summit line.

Chair Kristie Fiegen made the motion and commissioners Gary Hanson and Chris Nelson supported it.

South Dakota District 16 Representative Karla Lems, Canton, South Dakota, was pleased with the ruling.

“I was encouraged to know that our South Dakota Public Utilities Commission was really digging to find the truth. I hope that continues with the Summit hearings. I hope we see as much vetting as we did with Navigator,” she said. “I felt like we (landowners) were the underdog and I thought this would be a tough, tough fight,” she said.

The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission hearings for the Summit Carbon Solution pipeline are scheduled to begin Sept. 11. In August, the North Dakota Public Service Commission denied Summit’s permit request in that state.

Both the Navigator Heartland Greenway pipeline and the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, as proposed, would traverse through “several parcels” of Lems’ property. She introduced a bill during the 2023 legislative session to redefine a “commodity” in the state of South Dakota. The bill failed; if passed, it would have effectively prohibited carbon pipelines from gaining the ability to use eminent domain for easement procurement.

The commissioners referenced the four conditions that South Dakota law lays out in order to grant a utilities permit (see factbox attached to story.)

Lems said that she is very curious to see how the commission rules on the Summit Carbon Solutions’ permit request. She said Summit will have the advantage of having heard Navigator’s hearing, and may be able to adjust and better prepare for its own hearing.

Carbon sequestration pipelines are funded by private investors and will also be financed with tax incentives. Their purpose is to trap carbon dioxide being emitted from ethanol plants across the region and pipe the carbon dioxide to depository locations underground. The process will supposedly lower the carbon footprint of midwestern ethanol plants, giving them the ability to sell ethanol into western markets such as California.

Summit says it has obtained voluntary easements for 70 percent of it’s South Dakota stretch of pipeline. Navigator has reportedly obtained voluntary easements for 30 percent of the South Dakota portion of its line. Many landowners are concerned that if the Public Utilities Commission approves permits for either pipeline, that the companies will employ eminent domain to obtain the remaining easements. In July, around 500 people attended a rally in Pierre to protest the idea of eminent domain being used to obtain land for the pipelines since the pipelines are not delivering a “utility” or “good” to the public. Governor Noem has said she stands with landowners but has also said that the legislature, not she herself, has the ability to pass laws to limit the power of pipeline companies.

KELOland shared the following statement from Navigator:

“While we are disappointed with the recent decision to deny our permit application in South Dakota, our company remains committed to responsible infrastructure development. We will evaluate the written decision of the Public Utilities Commission once issued and determine our course of action in South Dakota thereafter. Our commitment to environmental stewardship and safety remains unwavering, and we will continue to pursue our permitting processes in the other regions we operate in.”