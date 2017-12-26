South Dakota Quarter Horse Association Celebrates Breeding Legacies

Pierre, SD. For the first time, the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association is honoring their state's 50 Year Quarter Horse breeders, AQHA Hall of Fame inductees, Producers of the Year, AQHA Ranch Heritage Breeders of the Year, with a special celebration during their awards banquet, featuring celebrity entertainment, during their annual convention, January 5 and 6, 2018, in both Ft. Pierre and Pierre, South Dakota.

"To date, the 21 50-year breeders in South Dakota have never been formally acknowledged by their state of South Dakota, not on purpose, it's just something that never happened," said Jim Hunt, a national AQHA director and South Dakota representative. "We went back to the South Dakota group, and said we thought it would be appropriate to go back and honor these folks—some of whom are deceased but their families are carrying on—and we as a state need to go back and say thank you to those who have given 50 years or more. That's a lot of years of their life to dedicate to something in our industry, all those years of perfecting and making the Quarter Horse better."

The weekend features a Friday evening Campfire Social with Red Steagall at 7 p.m. at the Casey Tibbs Center in Ft. Pierre. The legacy banquet celebration will commence Saturday at 5:00 p.m. at the Ramkota Hotel in Pierre. Steagall will also perform during the awards banquet. Both events are open to the public; tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door.

"Anybody that comes from a Western background has seen Red on TV. He used to do commentary for National Finals Rodeo when it was in Oklahoma, and in later years, he devoted his life to music, cowboy poetry, and the history of ranches and ranch life," Hunt said. "I called Red's manager, and it was a blessing that he had our dates available. He said yes, and he's coming to pay tribute to wonderful horse people."

Tickets and tables are available to purchase in advance on the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association website or you may contact Jim Hunt at 605-538-4450, Tif Robertson at robertson116@gmail.com, or Victoria Cuka at victoria.cuka@gmail.com. F

–South Dakota Quarter Horse Association