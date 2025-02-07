South Dakota: R-CALF meeting in Yankton, Feb. 13

R-CALF USA will host a livestock producer meeting at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 at the River Rocks Event Center, located at 2901 Broadway Ave. in Yankton, South Dakota. A light lunch will be provided by the South Dakota Farmers Union and Clay and Lincoln County Farmers Unions.

Former R-CALF USA President Brett Kenzy and Region VII Director Eric Nelson will provide updates, particularly information on R-CALF USA’s lawsuit and actions to block the electronic eartag mandate. The 2025 R-CALF USA calendars will be available at the meeting.

–R-CALF USA