South Dakota: Roll-Over cow sales for Cordell, Henwood

While rural communities don’t typically make the big news on fundraisers or charity, small agricultural communities know how to roll up their sleeves and dig deep for neighbors in need.

On Sept. 9, St. Onge Livestock barn held a rollover auction for two individuals fighting very different, but equally heart-wrenching battles. Two bred longhorns, donated by Robert Boylan of Newell, S.D., with calves on their sides, were sold over and over, one bringing $3,740 for Chad Cordell, who is fighting bladder cancer; and the other bringing $2,991 for Roy Henwood, a young boy injured at a local rodeo, mutton busting.

And on August 20, the charity group, Ride a Horse, Feed a Cowboy, raised $47,000 with the proceeds from the auction going to Cordell, Henwood, and also, Riley Simmons, a local bronc rider who were in a serious accident on Wyoming Highway 59, in 2021.

Cordell

“It’s been pretty overwhelming, the amount of people willing to help,” said Cordell.

Humbled and thankful, Cordell said his prognosis is looking good. Once a regular at the St. Onge sale barn, as an employee and friend, and an employee at High Plains Genetics, he’s powering through chemo, with radiation next.

A Bucking Cancer Fundraiser for Cordell will be Oct. 1 at the Sturgis Armory in downtown Sturgis, S.D. Halloween fun and silent auction will kick it off at 6 p.m., then a live auction at 7:30. You’re encouraged to wear a costume too! To donate items for the auctions, please contact one of these people: Amanda Karrels 605-490-2105, Tacy Snyder 402-366-8467, or Forrest Sainsbury at 605-641-1440.

Henwood

Aug. 12, Henwood was doing what he loved and hoping to hold on to his championship mutton bustin title in Belle Fourche, when the sheep rolled on him. He was taken to Spearfish, SD, by ambulance and then flown to Sanford Children’s hospital in Sioux Falls, according to his family.

The family updates have been positive, and on Aug. 25 he got his feeding tube out. He still has a long road ahead.

Roy Henwood



Roy Henwood. Courtesy photo



And on Sept. 10, and update from the rehab center, the family shared that Roy is participating in six therapy sessions a day, and even riding a bike.

“We have already went many miles already on the bike. He is improving everyday as his voice is getting stronger and his walking is improving everyday. He just laughs if we are walking down the hall and then he starts to run.”

“We still have a long road ahead of us but are so lucky to have our community and family behind us all the way. Thank you God for the amazing miracles you have helped us over come and all the prayers along the way. Not sure what we would do without you all,” the family shared.

A Go Fund Me account has been set up, and there is also a fundraising account at Sundance State Bank; donations can either be mailed or called in: Roy Henwood Benefit Fund, Box 950, Sundance, WY 82729, 307-283-1074 There will also be a Benefit Auction, Nov. 18, 5 p.m., Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, SD.

Agriculture communities have long standing histories of figuring out ways to help both people and entire communities.

“People in agriculture have got good hearts and care about what is going on in our community,” said Boylan, who donated the Longhorn pairs.