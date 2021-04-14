South Dakota: Sanderson Family Receives “FFA Family of the Year” Award

BATH, SD – The Brad and Kathy Sanderson family of rural Lake Preston has received the South Dakota FFA Foundation’s 2021 “Family of the Year” award. The award honoring a family’s long-term involvement in the SD FFA/Agriculture Education program was presented on April 12 at the State FFA Convention in Rapid City.

In addition to Brad and Kathy, the Sanderson family includes their five adult children, spouses and grandchildren: Nathan and Tiffany, along with their son Carter; Bryan; Kelly and Bill Jensen, with their children Hunter, Josie and Rylie; Jared and Carrie, with their children Addilene, Isabelle and Ettalynn; and Lee and his wife Heidi.

The Sandersons have a long history of involvement in South Dakota FFA. Each of the seven FFA members in the family held multiple chapter offices and each received their state FFA degree. Collectively, the family has two American degree recipients, two state officers, and participated in more than 20 different Career Development Events (CDE). The Sandersons have been particularly active in livestock judging, with each of the five Sanderson children participating in that CDE, including two state champion teams.

The Brad and Kathy Sanderson family received the FFA Family of the Year award during the State FFA Convention, April 12, 2021. Those present to receive the award were (left to right): Kelly, Josie, Rylie, Bill and Hunter Jensen, Lee, Heidi, Bryan, Brad, Jared, Kathy, Carrie, Tiffany, Nathan and Carter Sanderson. Photo courtesy SD FFA



Beyond their time as active FFA members, the Sanderson family has given back to the organization as well. Family members have served as local and state CDE judges numerous times, conducted chapter and state officer interviews, and received five honorary chapter and four honorary state degrees for their contributions to the organization. The family has also sponsored various activities and donated 60 FFA jackets to students through the South Dakota FFA Foundation.

“This award recognizes a South Dakota FFA family that goes the extra mile for this organization,” said FFA Foundation Exec. Dir. Gerri Ann Eide. “The actions of the entire Sanderson family through multiple generations have modeled the FFA mission of developing premier leadership, personal growth and career success.”

The South Dakota FFA Foundation presented each family group with an “FFA Family of the Year” photo frame and thank you for their tremendous impact on agriculture education and FFA.

–SD FFA