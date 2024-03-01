South Dakota: SB 201 goes to conference committee

An amended version of SB 201 passed the South Dakota House of Representatives Feb. 28, 2024.

The controversial bill, which in its original form prohibited counties and townships from establishing setback rules, has garnered much testimony in committee meetings.

The House Commerce committee, on Feb. 26, 2024, significantly amended the bill, removing the language that prohibited the counties and townships from establishing setback rules, but adding language that requires the state Public Utilities Commission to supercede local laws that are “unreasonably restrictive.”

While the amendments were significant, they were not enough to garner support from many organizations or lawmakers who had already voiced opposition to the bill.

Those testifying in support of 201 in the House committee included: GEVO, Summit Carbon Solutions, South Dakota Farm Bureau, South Dakota Ethanol Producers Association, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Glacial Lakes Energy, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber.

Opponents included the CEO of a Veteran’s therapy ranch south of Aberdeen, Landowners for Eminent Domain Reform, and Drew Dennert, Brown County Commissioner.

Bill sponsor, District 8 Senator Casey Crabtree, representing Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, and Miner counties, testified that the bill package (which includes HB 1185 and 1186) provides the “strongest landowner protections in the country.” Crabtree also said that SB 201 is a “pro-property rights bill,” and that he believes there are “too many layers of government telling farmers and ranchers how they can use their land.” He also said, “this approach is intended to provide a clear pathway for this carbon pipeline to permitting if they meet all the other requirements.”

Brian Jorde representing Landowners for Eminent Domain refuted that point in his testimony.

In a phone interview, District 16 Representative Karla Lems, serving Lincoln, Turner, and Union counties said, “I could not disagree with that statement more. This is not protection for landowners, this is a red carpet for a company to roll through.”

While Crabtree and other self-proclaimed advocates for carbon sequestration pipelines have insinuated or said outright that the ethanol industry and South Dakota’s ag economy are at stake, and that the carbon pipeline is the only hope for South Dakota’s corn industry, others don’t see it that way.

In South Dakota Searchlight, founder of the Renewable Fuels Association David Hallbert said, “The ethanol industry isn’t going anywhere. They should stop saying that.”

The Summit representative testified that “We won’t have a project if …discretion is left in the hands of local counties.” He also said that because of differing rules in differing counties, some ethanol plants might be excluded from being on a carbon pipeline’s pathway. “Imagine trying to explain that to shareholders and farmers,” he said.

District 28B Representative Neal Pinnow, serving Butte, Harding, Perkins voted for the bill in committee but then against it on the House floor. He said he was concerned all along about the loss of local control, but after the amendment he thought the bill would be acceptable. However, after speaking with county commissioners from Perkins, Butte and Harding County, he decided to vote against the bill.

Lems has grave concerns about how the bill will look after conference committee. She said the conference committee will consist of three senators and three representatives. She said the bill, even in its house form is not necessary and doesn’t address the concerns of South Dakota’s landowners. “It’s nothing the landowners needed or asked for,” she said.

Freedom is more important than economic development, she said.

“I think we need to start waking people up to the fact that this will forever change what the state of South Dakota looks like. Do we want to be known as the state that honors our government system and the way that its set up so that at the end of the day the voice of the citizens is heard from the ground up, or do we want to be a system where the citizens of the state are told what to do by the officials in Pierre?”