South Dakota Senator Rounds says persistent delays a problem in postal service

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) sent a letter to Postmaster General David Steiner urging him to restore reliable mail service in South Dakota. Customers across the state are facing persistent delays, with letters and newspapers mailed within the state taking weeks to arrive.

The Senator said his constituents have provided clear feedback that USPS service has significantly declined across South Dakota, adding that the “operational changes” are failing his state and do not comply with the agency’s obligations for universal service under federal law.

Senator Rounds made a point of saying he was e-mailing the letter because they might not receive it in time otherwise.

In April 2024, Rounds sent a letter to USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy urging USPS to avoid downsizing or significantly reorganizing mail processing operations in South Dakota. As a result, in February 2025, USPS committed to keeping the Dakota Central processing facility in Huron open, as well as investing $3 million in improvements to the facility. Rounds also secured a commitment from former Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to keep mail that originates within South Dakota from leaving the state for processing.

In addition, Rounds first introduced the Postal Processing Protection Act in June 2024, legislation that would require USPS to consider consequences for rural areas during their closure or downsizing review process in order to protect rural mail processing facilities. Rounds recently reintroduced this legislation in the 119th Congress.

Earlier this year, Rounds introduced the Deliver for Democracy Act, which would protect rural newspapers and consumers from unjustified price hikes by making certain the Postal Service is held to a standard for on-time deliveries.

TSLN and The Fence Post distribution manager Amy Oster explained that only the zip codes beginning with “577” are now sorted in the Rapid City post office. The others are mostly sent to Denver or Omaha for sorting. The Denver post office has not been equipped or updated to handle the additional mail supply, Oster explained.

TSLN has invested in private drop-offs for some South Dakota zip codes to provide faster service for some subscribers.

Oster said TSLN had not been informed of the July, 2025 changes and the company has been researching options to ensure subscribers continue to receive their newspaper in a timely manner, understanding the relevance of fresh market reports and other news.

Oster said many, if not most local post office employees are clearly frustrated with the situation as well, and are doing their best to provide a timely service to customers.

TSLN and TFP publisher Bree Poppe said her staff is contacting elected officials and The U.S. Postal Service to describe its concerns and the opportunity cost our subscribers face when current market data is unavailable to them.

She added that she is well aware that timely delivery of livestock news and market information is vital to rural economies with agricultural roots.

“Our publications are the fabric that brings agribusiness and rural culture together, and agri-media is the vital business element that assists producers in making critical decisions on the farm and ranch. From our livestock market reports and production sale reports to our powerful industry-focused news content, it is crucial that our readers have access to this information as quickly as possible,” she said.

“The content within our pages is the very backbone of ranching and farming in our readership area. Our heritage and producer features that highlight the struggles and triumphs of today’s, yesterday’s and tomorrow’s cattlemen and women give our readers a moment to re-focus on what really matters,” she said.

Poppe said that the hard copy newsprint that TSLN and TFP subscribers watch for every week is founded on integrity, accuracy and edited to hone in on the key topics producers need to know, and timely delivery can make a difference in producers’ bottom lines. “It’s easy to look past digital-dominated news in this age when it’s riddled with misinformation and accuracy. Our publications are a vital part of keeping our ranchers ranching and farmers farming,” she said.

Senator Rounds’ letter:

Dear Postmaster General Steiner:

I write to express serious concerns about persistent and widespread United States Postal Service (USPS) delays occurring across South Dakota.

Last year, I expressed significant reservations about USPS not adequately considering the impact of facility realignment/downsizing under the Mail Processing Facility Review on rural states like South Dakota. As a result, Postmaster General DeJoy made a personal commitment to me that South Dakota mail would stay in the state. He also assured me that mail in South Dakota would still meet service standards.

Neither is happening. In recent weeks, I have heard from hundreds of constituents across South Dakota voicing substantial issues with USPS service in my state. These issues are caused by the flawed design of the USPS network, which all but guarantees that mail traveling across or to South Dakota must travel in a circuitous manner through locations around and outside of the state. The result is that mail in South Dakota is delivered well outside of acceptable standards. These delays are worsened by implementation of transportation optimization schemes, which have caused USPS to deliver dozens of local newspapers late.

I have also heard of significant delays from veterans who depend on USPS for vital medications. USPS delays also mean that by the time a veteran’s Community Care Network appointment letter arrives, the appointment date has already passed and results in a missed appointment. Furthermore, a leading private sector regional health care system told me that by the time some delayed medications arrived, they could no longer be used. They also told me that those issues had become persistent and at times reached the “point of jeopardizing patient care.”

Feedback from my constituents is clear: USPS service has significantly declined across South Dakota. It is therefore clear to me that USPS’s operational changes are failing South Dakota and do not comply with USPS obligations for universal service under federal law.

I ask that you immediately investigate these concerns and begin work to make all changes necessary to restore reliable mail service to South Dakota. Within the next seven days, I request a meeting to discuss these issues with you and proposed solutions.

P.S. I am emailing this to you because if I mailed it, you might not receive this letter in time.