South Dakota Sheep Growers Association Holds 4th Annual Premium Yearling Ewe Sale

To meet the needs of emerging demand within the sheep industry for superior young ewe genetics available in smaller lot sizes, South Dakota Sheep Growers Association (SDSGA), has hosted a Premium Yearling Ewe Sale the last four years. The sale was July 24, 2021 at Magness Livestock Auction in Huron. This annual event is the signature yearling ewe sale in the region.

Sale summary: Consignors provided an excellent selection of high quality registerable and commercial ewes ranging from traditional white face wool breeds, crossbred and meat breed yearling ewes. Prices remained strong throughout the sale with considerable interest on all offerings. Lots were purchased by buyers from 5 states. The high selling registerable lot brought $605/hd for a pen of 5 hd, sold by Shady Lane Farms and purchased by John Callies of Howard, SD. In the Commercial ewes, the high selling lot was 20 hd of Merino ewes offered by Jewell Merinos of Rifle, CO and purchased by TW Schalesky (10 HD) and Dally Myers (10 hd) for $585/hd. The volume buyer of the sale was Kent and Brandee Fjeldheim from Herreid, SD purchasing 120.

68 sheep producers registered to bid on 23 lots of yearling ewes totaling 450 head.

Shady Lane Farms, Nicole Jessen, had the high selling lot. 5 outstanding Polypay ewe lambs for $605 a head. Photos courtesy Lisa Surber



Prior to the sale, SDSU Extension educational programming and lunch were held. A total of 45 sheep producers attended the programming and 85 people for the free lamb lunch.

A roll over auction was offered on one ewe donated by Sage Creek Targhees ~ Tommy Mills to benefit the SDSGA’s Youth Buyer Credit Program. The ewe earned more than $2100 toward continuation of this successful program providing $500 awards to regional youth looking to get into or expand their sheep flock. This year, one award was given to John Callies of Howard, SD

To learn more about the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association contact Dr. Lisa Surber at 406-581-7772 or Lisa@sdsheepgrowers.org or visit http://www.sdsheepgrowers.org .

Dr Lisa Surber, SDSGA Executive Secretary, Youth Buyer Credit winner, John Callies of Howard, SD and Jim Van Dyke SDSGA President



Save the date

The 2021 SDSGA annual convention will be held September 24-25, 2021 in Pierre, SD. To learn more, visit http://www.sdsheepgrowers.org .

Gross receipts: $197,793 Average dollars per head: $439 Number of consignors: 15

–SDSGA