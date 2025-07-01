YOUR AD HERE »

South Dakota showman takes champion honors at Angus showmanship contest

These junior Angus members placed in the top 10 of the first ever junior A showmanship division at the 2025 National Junior Angus Association Showmanship Contest, sponsored by Purina and held in conjunction with the National Junior Angus Show (NJAS), June 30 in Tulsa, Okla. Pictured from left are Cody and Shayne Lafrentz, judges; Oaklyn Plamp, Mitchell, S.D., champion; Eli Atkisson, Stockton, Kan., reserve champion; Cealy Bedwell, Holt, Mo., third place; Jillian Moffitt, Colfax, Iowa, fourth place; Aubree McCurry, Hutchinson, Kan., fifth place; Jaci Whittmore, Berryville, Ark., sixth place; Blayklee Stelzer, Oologah, Okla., seventh place; Payten Abitz, Wheaton, Kan., eighth place; Braylen Schaeffer, Hagerstown, Ind., ninth place; Case Conley, Sulphur, Okla., tenth place; and Steve Myers, Purina representative, presenting. Photo by Next Level Images.
