S. Dakota Soil Health Coalition elects three new board members

(SDSHC), Pierre, S.D. February 26, 2018-The South Dakota Soil Health Coalition (SDSHC) is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to serve on the organizations governing board. Jason Kontz of Colman, SD, will fill the vacant seat of previous board member Al Miron who sadly passed away in November of 2017. Shawn Freeland of Caputa, SD and Mike Beer of Keldron, SD will fill two newly created seats on the board. A need was identified recently to expand the board from seven to nine members and action on this change was taken at the SDSHC Board of Directors Special Meeting January 29, 2018.

SDSHC board members are elected to serve two or three-year terms and meet monthly to carry-out the direction and goals of the coalition. They serve in a voluntary capacity to fulfill the membership's vision of creating "A collective effort to increase sustainable ag production through diversification and improved soil health". Additional board members include: Chairman Dennis Hoyle, Vice Chair Levi Neuharth, Treasurer Terry Ness, Dan Forgey, Doug Sieck, and Bryan Jorgensen. For additional information on becoming a member please contact Cindy Zenk, SDSHC Coordinator, at (605) 280-4190 or mailto:sdsoilhealth@gmail.com.

–South Dakota Soil Health Coalition