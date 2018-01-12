SD soil health events
January 12, 2018
Jan 16. Mission. Ranchers Workshop
Jan 16. Ipswich. Soil Health Coalition Road Show
Jan 17. Watertown. Soil Health Coalition Road Show and Annual meeting
Jan 19. Belle Fourche. Soil Health Coalition Road Show
Jan 19. Sisseton. Annual farm show with noon talk on range and pasture management by Pete Bauman (no flyer)
Jan 23. WEBINAR on native grass seed harvest and management (see bottom of this email)
Feb 14. Rapid City. SD annual Weed and Pest mtg. http://sdweedandpest.com/event/2018-annual-conference/
Feb 16-18. Sioux Falls. Pheasant Fest https://www.pheasantsforever.org/Newsroom/2016-September/South-Dakota-to-Host-National-Pheasant-Fest-Quail.aspx
Feb 15. Mitchell. Soil Health Event .
Feb 26-28. Chamberlain. SD chapter of The Wildlife Society http://wildlife.org/south-dakota-chapter/south-dakota-chapter-annual-meeting/
March 9. Rapid City. Black Hills Area Ecology Workshop. (more to come later)
June 5 – 7. Black Hills Area. Range Camp (student and professionals, more to come).
Early June. TBD. SD Grassland Coalition Bird tour (more to come later)
June 20 – 22. Rapid City. Grassfed Exchange 10th Annual Conference and field tours
Late June. Redfield area. Rangeland Days/soil days
July 25 – 27. Watertown. SD Grassland Management School
Sep 5-7. Hartford area. SD Soil Health School
Sept 10-14. Chamberlain. SD Grazing School
Jun –Sept. Statewide. SD Grassland Coalition Pasture Walks
–SDSU Extension