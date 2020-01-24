South Dakota State 4-H Ambassadors Attend National 4-H Youth Agri-Science Summit

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Jan. 9-12, 2020 three State 4-H Agriculture Ambassadors were recently awarded the opportunity to hone their agri-science skills at the National 4-H Youth Summit in Washington, D.C.

During the three-day event, Jessica Kott, Brule County, Logan Tlam, Davison County, and Colton Wicks, Lake County, participated in a variety of sessions focused around precision agriculture, food security, hydroponics, biotechnology, animal science and health topics . With support from industry leaders, youth had the opportunity to not only build skills and knowledge, but also explore careers in the agri-science industry.

“Agriculture has always been a passion of mine, but I had never really considered going into a career field within the agriculture industry. My future career plan was to be a pharmacist, but now because of this summit my eyes have been opened to potential career opportunities in the fields of agriculture communications, agronomy, and pharmaceuticals in agriculture,” said Logan Tlam, State 4-H Agriculture Ambassador and summit delegate. “The summit also inspired my delegation’s Community Action Plan, Occupation AGpedition. With this action plan, it will educate youth in South Dakota about careers in agriculture. Through facilitation of the program, I will also learn about careers in agriculture, helping me decide my future.”

This summit opportunity was made possible by a scholarship from The CHS Foundation.The 2020 National 4-H Youth Summit on Agri-Science was sponsored by Bayer, The CHS Foundation, ADM and Microsoft.

“With increased challenges facing our communities and the agriculture industry, it is essential to design youth-driven programs dedicated to identifying ways to improve health, agriculture and foodHilary Risner, SDSU Extension Regional 4-H Youth Program Advisor

“With increased challenges facing our communities and the agriculture industry, it is essential to design youth-driven programs dedicated to identifying ways to improve health, agriculture and food,” said Hilary Risner, SDSU Extension Regional 4-H Youth Program Advisor.

To learn more about the National 4-H Youth Agri-Science Summit or the State 4-H Ambassador Program contact Hilary Risner at hilary.risner@sdstate.edu or 605-394-1722, or Amber Erickson at amber.erickson@sdstate.edu or 605-688-4167.

About South Dakota 4-H

SDSU Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program is a partnership of federal (USDA), state land-grant university and county resources through youth outreach activities. Youth learn about and experience leadership, health and wellness, science and agriculture through a network of professional staff and volunteers reaching more than 9,000 enrolled members with yearly programming efforts extended to an additional 35,000 youth participants.

–SDSU Extension