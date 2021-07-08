South Dakota State Fair Announces Changes to the Open Class Beef Show

Huron, S.D. – South Dakota State Fair is making changes to the open class beef show at the 2021 State Fair.

Due to the fire that destroyed the Open Class Beef Complex and the transition to the DEX: Dakota Events CompleX, the 2021 open class beef show is being held Tuesday, August 31 and Wednesday, September 1 in the 4-H Livestock Complex. Open Class beef can begin arriving on Sunday, August 29.

South Dakota resident beef exhibitors will be given entry preference through July 15, 2021. Entries submitted after July 15 will be accepted on a first come first serve basis (time and date of entry) until all spaces are filled. The deadline for beef entries is August 1. No late entries will be allowed this year.

Exhibit books and online entry information can be found at sdstatefair.com

The 2021 South Dakota State Fair runs Thursday September 2 through Monday September 6. Channel Seeds preview night will be Wednesday, September 1. For more information on State Fair events, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit http://www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

–SDSU Extension