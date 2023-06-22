South Dakota State Fair Trash To Treasure Contest



HURON, S.D – The South Dakota State Fair is introducing a new contest inviting people to share their creative talents and help decorate the South Dakota State Fair. Now through August 11, participants can pick up trash cans from the South Dakota State Fair office to paint with themes related to the fair, 4-H, FFA, or agriculture. Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second, and third place finishers.



“This is a fun way to brighten up the fairgrounds and keep our trash cans looking great,” says State Fair Manager Peggy Besch. “We look forward to seeing the trash can treasures participants create.”



The trash cans will be judged at on September 1, based on visual appeal and creativity. The first-place winner will receive $100, second place will receive $50, and third place will receive $25.



Entries can be made as a group or as an individual. All entries must be entirely paint based. No paper or 3D art will be allowed. The trash cans must be returned to the South Dakota State Fair by August 18.



Official rules and the registration form can be found on the state fair website.



The 2023 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, August 31, through Monday, September 4. Channel Seeds preview night will be Wednesday, August 30. For more information on State Fair events, contact the Fair office at 800.529.0900, visit http://www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

–South Dakota State Fair