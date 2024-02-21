South Dakota State Fairgrounds Announces Renaming of Key Buildings to Better Reflect their Versatile Functions



Huron, SD – The South Dakota State Fair is thrilled to announce the renaming of two deep-rooted buildings on the South Dakota State Fairgrounds. The new names capture the essence of the state fair’s heritage and traditions while accurately recognizing the activities taking place in the buildings.



Effective immediately, the Women’s Building will be known as Horizons Hall, and the Family Living Center/Tech Center will be named Midway Mercantile. The new names were selected through a collaborative process involving input from stakeholders and fairground officials.



“The State Fair exists to bring people together and showcase the best of the great state of South Dakota,” said State Fair Manager Peggy Besch. “These special places host thousands of exhibits and hundreds of vendors during the fair and throughout the year. We are excited about these changes and look forward to the Horizons Hall and Midway Mercantile carrying us into the future.”



The decision to rename these buildings stems from a desire to accurately represent the multifaceted nature of their usage and to better align with the dynamic and diverse activities hosted within them.



Horizons Hall, formerly known as the Women’s Building, reflects the expansive range of activities taking place within its walls. It is a versatile space that hosts a wide array of events including weddings, celebrations, and craft shows. During the annual State Fair, it is a place for South Dakotans to showcase their creative talents through culinary, needlework, crafts, and more during the fair.



Midway Mercantile, formerly The Family Living Center/Tech Center, encapsulates the bustling and diverse shopping experiences that visitors can enjoy within its premises and represents the spirit of innovation, interaction, connection, and commerce. This space is home to commercial vendors bringing unique goods, hand crafted items, and new innovations to fairgoers, making it a true mercantile destination. From technological innovations to homeware, Midway Mercantile is a one-stop-shop where fairgoers can explore an extensive array of offerings, where shopping meets variety.



–South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources