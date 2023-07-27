South Dakota State Fairgrounds: WINGS Foundation Grant to The SHED Announced



HURON, S.D. –The South Dakota State Fair Foundation is excited to announce the Women In Network Growing Stronger (WINGS) Foundation has awarded a $30,000 grant to the ‘Raise The SHED’ Fundraising Campaign. The SHED will be the new home for Open Class Sheep at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron and serve as a multi-purpose facility, including a show arena and educational center. The indoor educational center will provide a place for interactive learning about the sheep industry, opportunities in agriculture, and our state’s rich agricultural history.



“The WINGS Foundation was designed to support the family structure,” said Dawn Mutchelknaus, President of the WINGS Foundation Board of Directors. “The opportunity to aid in building The SHED on the South Dakota State Fairgrounds is just one more way we can preserve our Midwest way of life for future generations of South Dakota families.”



The fundraising goal is $3 million. The total project cost is approximately $8 million.



The “Raise The SHED” campaign includes several donor opportunities for all donation levels including show arena naming rights and donor wall sponsorships. For more information on how to donate visit: http://www.sdstatefairfoundation.com.



The former Open Class Sheep Barn has been demolished, and project planning and design for The SHED is underway. A groundbreaking ceremony is expected to be held during the 2024 State Fair.



For additional information about the project or questions about the ‘Raise The SHED’ campaign, please contact Peggy Besch, South Dakota State Fairgrounds Manager at 605-353-7340 or peggy.besch@state.sd.us . You can also contact Fundraising Campaign Chairman Larry Tidemann at 605-690-8353. A complete list of fundraising committee members and campaign information can be found at http://www.sdstatefairfoundation.com .

–South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources