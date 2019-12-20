South Dakota: State FFA Champions Named in Leadership Development Events

BROOKINGS, S.D. — On December 9, 2019, nearly 500 FFA members from across South Dakota met in Pierre for the State FFA Leadership Development Events (LDEs). Students qualified through district competitions, advancing the top two teams and top three individuals from each of the seven FFA districts in South Dakota. While waiting for competitive events, students had the opportunity to interact with agriculture industry leaders, who are SD FFA Star Partners, at the Career Carnival. Additionally, Pioneer representatives presented two workshops titled “Uncovering Value,” which engaged members in stretching their leadership skills. FFA members and chapters were recognized for their success in 11 leadership areas at the awards banquet. The banquet was sponsored by SD Midwest Dairy Association and SD FFA Star Partners: ADM Grain Tulare, Agtegra, BankWest, CHS Foundation, Bayer, Butler Machinery Company and Twin City Region Northland Ford Dealers. State-winning teams and individuals highlighted below, now advance to the National FFA Leadership Development Events in Indianapolis next fall.

Parliamentary Procedureteams, consisting of six members per team, demonstrate an FFA business meeting. Our state sponsor is South Dakota Farmers Union. The state level team travel scholarship is sponsored by South Dakota Farmers Union, Monte and Ruth Mason, and Brett and Tracy Kaltvedt. The team results are as follows:

Willow Lake (pictured back row left to right):Kasey Michalski, Grace Peterson, Trinity Peterson, Saylor Burke, Advisor Dan Tonak, (pictured front row left to right): Gwyneth Warkenthien, Morgan Burke, Maggie Hovde and Jaycie Forbes

Highmore

McCook Central

Milbank

Gettysburg

TheAll-State Parliamentary Procedure Teamis comprised of the top individual officer from each position in the Parliamentary Procedure CDE. These competitors are the best-of-the-best in their respective position. These awards are sponsored by Skinner Financial Services. Those selected are (pictured left to right):

President – Saylor Burke, Willow Lake

Members At Large:

Dylan McDonnell, Highmore

Kayle Lauck, McCook Central

Trinity Peterson, Willow Lake

Grace Peterson, Willow Lake

Blake Farstveet, Highmore

InPrepared Public Speaking, each contestant presents a 6-8 minute agriculture-oriented speech and answers five minutes of related questions. The event and travel scholarship are sponsored by Ag PhD. The results were (pictured left to right 1st, 2nd, 3rd):

Kayle Lauck, McCook Central

Kestlyn Willert, Brookings

Matea Gordon, Sturgis

Bailey Feistner, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

Ella Steifvater, McCook Central

Jessica Boekelheide, Northwestern

Hunter Eide, Gettysburg

Drew Pederson, Garretson

Trevor Johnson, Beresford

Emma Jackson, Tri-Valley

InExtemporaneous Public Speaking, an unrehearsed 4-6 minute speech is written and presented onsite. Each contestant is allowed only 30 minutes to prepare. Our state level and travel scholarship sponsor is South Dakota Farmers Union. Results were as follows (pictured left to right 1st, 2nd& 3rd):

Caleb Weiland, Beresford

Danika Gordon, Sturgis

Mitchell VanderWal, Northwestern

Carter Linke, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

Gavin Bautista, Beresford

Madeline Lowe, Lennox Sundstrom

Hunter Eide, Gettysburg

John Piroutek, Philip

Kayle Lauck, McCook Central

Bobbi Kammerer, Philip

Employment Interview Skillschallenges FFA members to complete a job application, write a letter of application and resume, participate in an actual interview and compose a follow-up letter. Our sponsor is the South Dakota Department of Agriculture. The travel scholarships are sponsored by Kindra Gordon and Lance, Shirley, Jordanne, and Dalton Howe. The results were (pictured left to right Sponsor Jordanne Howe 1st, 2nd, 3rd& SD Secretary of Agriculture Kim Vanneman):

Megan Nash, Northwestern

Matea Gordon, Sturgis

Liberty Thompson, Brookings

Tessa Erdmann, Groton

Logan Schlim, Howard

Korbin Leddy, Milbank

Grace Digiovanni, McCrook Central

Christine Stoltenburg, Northwestern

Caycee Schneider, Doland

Katie Schmit, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

Ag Salesteam members work together to develop a strategy for selling pre-determined products to specific customer scenarios. Participants also practice their individual sales skills by selling an agricultural product to a customer. This event is sponsored by Wilbur Ellis. The state travel scholarships are sponsored by Wilbur Ellis, Dacotah Diamond Auction and Kevin and Amber Blagg. The results were:

Watertown Area (pictured left to right): Samantha Thyen,Allison Endres, Samantha Jenc and Josi Solsaa. Advisor is Ashley Wiekamp.

Brookings

Sully Buttes

Garretson

Wessington Springs

The Junior Conduct of Meetingsevent is designed for high school freshmen to present a mock FFA meeting. This event and travel scholarship are sponsored by Gary Bachman. The team results were:

Highmore (pictured left to right): Colby Aasby, Tucker McCauley, Bryce Bourk, Treyton Knox, Jeff Zeigler, Gunner Brueggeman, Tate Hoffman, and Advisor Ken Jones. Alternate Dawson Hale is in the front.

Lennox Sundstrom

Willow Lake

Menno

McCook Central

Creed Speakingparticipants recite the FFA Creed and answer questions posed by the judges. This event and travel scholarship is sponsored by Craig and Bonnie Dybedahl and Jeremy and Laura Nettifee. The results were (pictured left to right 1st, 2nd, 3rd):

Colton Trooien, Deubrook

Mason Bottum, Hitchcock-Tulare

Morgan Mackaben, Belle Fourche

Ali Zacharies, West Central

Cody Peterson, Lennox Sundstrom

Gretta Larson, Lake Preston

Gabrielle Rebelein, Sioux Valley

Emily Knodel, Freeman

Elsie Seffrood, Milbank

Mya Dissing, Tri-valley

InMarketing Plan,teams of students determine a local community need and create a complete strategy for marketing a new agricultural product or company to fill that need. The sponsor is Legend Seeds, Inc., and the state winning team travel scholarship is sponsored by Hurley and Associates. The results are:

1. Lennox Sundstrom (pictured left to right): Autum Wittstruck, Maddie Luuvas, and Kaylee Bosma. Advisor is Jim Wilson.

2. Parker

3. McCook Central

4. Garretson

5. West Central

InAg Issues, a team of 3-7 students discuss the pros and cons of a major agricultural issue facing their area. The sponsor is South Dakota Farmers Union and the state winning team travel scholarship is sponsored by South Dakota Farmers Union, Farm Forum, and Dakota Risk Management. The results were:

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (pictured back row left to right): Aiden Wormstadt, Carter Linke, Megan Linke and Devyn Senska, (pictured front row left to right): Josie Weber, Katie Schmit, Samantha Dean, and Advisor Jessica Ronning.

Parker

Beresford

Hot Springs

Iroquois

InAg Broadcasting/Journalism, students have 30 minutes to prepare a five-minute agricultural radio newscast and then “air” it. This event is sponsored by Ludens Implement. Results were (pictured left to right 1st, 2nd& 3rd):

Mason Mansfield, Philip

Ashton Olivier, Chester Area

Trevor Johnson, Beresford

Bailey Feistner, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket

Kayleigh Thill, Lennox Sundstrom

Morgan Anderson, Watertown Area

Madison Hofer, Freeman

Lydia Hill, Sully Buttes

Logan Tlam, Mitchell

Lydia Street, Milbank

InAg Communications, teams of students play the role of communications consultants to develop and present a media plan for an assigned scenario. Members also complete Editing and Communications tests. This event is sponsored by the South Dakota Broadcasters Association. The winning travel scholarship is sponsored by Dakota Farm Talk. Results were:

West Central (pictured left to right): Epiphany Hammer, Grace Harden, Josslin Jarding, Bennett Sebert, and Advisor Linda Petersen.

Wall

McCook Central

Deubrook

Harrisburg

The South Dakota FFA consists of over 91 FFA chapters with over 4,700 FFA members. The SD FFA Leadership Development Events are a special project of the SD FFA Foundation. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Visit http://www.sdffafoundation.org/ for more information, and/or follow us on Facebook (South Dakota FFA Foundation and South Dakota FFA Association). F

