South Dakota: State FFA Champions Named in Leadership Development Events
BROOKINGS, S.D. — On December 9, 2019, nearly 500 FFA members from across South Dakota met in Pierre for the State FFA Leadership Development Events (LDEs). Students qualified through district competitions, advancing the top two teams and top three individuals from each of the seven FFA districts in South Dakota. While waiting for competitive events, students had the opportunity to interact with agriculture industry leaders, who are SD FFA Star Partners, at the Career Carnival. Additionally, Pioneer representatives presented two workshops titled “Uncovering Value,” which engaged members in stretching their leadership skills. FFA members and chapters were recognized for their success in 11 leadership areas at the awards banquet. The banquet was sponsored by SD Midwest Dairy Association and SD FFA Star Partners: ADM Grain Tulare, Agtegra, BankWest, CHS Foundation, Bayer, Butler Machinery Company and Twin City Region Northland Ford Dealers. State-winning teams and individuals highlighted below, now advance to the National FFA Leadership Development Events in Indianapolis next fall.
Parliamentary Procedureteams, consisting of six members per team, demonstrate an FFA business meeting. Our state sponsor is South Dakota Farmers Union. The state level team travel scholarship is sponsored by South Dakota Farmers Union, Monte and Ruth Mason, and Brett and Tracy Kaltvedt. The team results are as follows:
Willow Lake (pictured back row left to right):Kasey Michalski, Grace Peterson, Trinity Peterson, Saylor Burke, Advisor Dan Tonak, (pictured front row left to right): Gwyneth Warkenthien, Morgan Burke, Maggie Hovde and Jaycie Forbes
Highmore
McCook Central
Milbank
Gettysburg
TheAll-State Parliamentary Procedure Teamis comprised of the top individual officer from each position in the Parliamentary Procedure CDE. These competitors are the best-of-the-best in their respective position. These awards are sponsored by Skinner Financial Services. Those selected are (pictured left to right):
President – Saylor Burke, Willow Lake
Members At Large:
Dylan McDonnell, Highmore
Kayle Lauck, McCook Central
Trinity Peterson, Willow Lake
Grace Peterson, Willow Lake
Blake Farstveet, Highmore
InPrepared Public Speaking, each contestant presents a 6-8 minute agriculture-oriented speech and answers five minutes of related questions. The event and travel scholarship are sponsored by Ag PhD. The results were (pictured left to right 1st, 2nd, 3rd):
Kayle Lauck, McCook Central
Kestlyn Willert, Brookings
Matea Gordon, Sturgis
Bailey Feistner, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket
Ella Steifvater, McCook Central
Jessica Boekelheide, Northwestern
Hunter Eide, Gettysburg
Drew Pederson, Garretson
Trevor Johnson, Beresford
Emma Jackson, Tri-Valley
InExtemporaneous Public Speaking, an unrehearsed 4-6 minute speech is written and presented onsite. Each contestant is allowed only 30 minutes to prepare. Our state level and travel scholarship sponsor is South Dakota Farmers Union. Results were as follows (pictured left to right 1st, 2nd& 3rd):
Caleb Weiland, Beresford
Danika Gordon, Sturgis
Mitchell VanderWal, Northwestern
Carter Linke, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket
Gavin Bautista, Beresford
Madeline Lowe, Lennox Sundstrom
Hunter Eide, Gettysburg
John Piroutek, Philip
Kayle Lauck, McCook Central
Bobbi Kammerer, Philip
Employment Interview Skillschallenges FFA members to complete a job application, write a letter of application and resume, participate in an actual interview and compose a follow-up letter. Our sponsor is the South Dakota Department of Agriculture. The travel scholarships are sponsored by Kindra Gordon and Lance, Shirley, Jordanne, and Dalton Howe. The results were (pictured left to right Sponsor Jordanne Howe 1st, 2nd, 3rd& SD Secretary of Agriculture Kim Vanneman):
Megan Nash, Northwestern
Matea Gordon, Sturgis
Liberty Thompson, Brookings
Tessa Erdmann, Groton
Logan Schlim, Howard
Korbin Leddy, Milbank
Grace Digiovanni, McCrook Central
Christine Stoltenburg, Northwestern
Caycee Schneider, Doland
Katie Schmit, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket
Ag Salesteam members work together to develop a strategy for selling pre-determined products to specific customer scenarios. Participants also practice their individual sales skills by selling an agricultural product to a customer. This event is sponsored by Wilbur Ellis. The state travel scholarships are sponsored by Wilbur Ellis, Dacotah Diamond Auction and Kevin and Amber Blagg. The results were:
Watertown Area (pictured left to right): Samantha Thyen,Allison Endres, Samantha Jenc and Josi Solsaa. Advisor is Ashley Wiekamp.
Brookings
Sully Buttes
Garretson
Wessington Springs
The Junior Conduct of Meetingsevent is designed for high school freshmen to present a mock FFA meeting. This event and travel scholarship are sponsored by Gary Bachman. The team results were:
Highmore (pictured left to right): Colby Aasby, Tucker McCauley, Bryce Bourk, Treyton Knox, Jeff Zeigler, Gunner Brueggeman, Tate Hoffman, and Advisor Ken Jones. Alternate Dawson Hale is in the front.
Lennox Sundstrom
Willow Lake
Menno
McCook Central
Creed Speakingparticipants recite the FFA Creed and answer questions posed by the judges. This event and travel scholarship is sponsored by Craig and Bonnie Dybedahl and Jeremy and Laura Nettifee. The results were (pictured left to right 1st, 2nd, 3rd):
Colton Trooien, Deubrook
Mason Bottum, Hitchcock-Tulare
Morgan Mackaben, Belle Fourche
Ali Zacharies, West Central
Cody Peterson, Lennox Sundstrom
Gretta Larson, Lake Preston
Gabrielle Rebelein, Sioux Valley
Emily Knodel, Freeman
Elsie Seffrood, Milbank
Mya Dissing, Tri-valley
InMarketing Plan,teams of students determine a local community need and create a complete strategy for marketing a new agricultural product or company to fill that need. The sponsor is Legend Seeds, Inc., and the state winning team travel scholarship is sponsored by Hurley and Associates. The results are:
1. Lennox Sundstrom (pictured left to right): Autum Wittstruck, Maddie Luuvas, and Kaylee Bosma. Advisor is Jim Wilson.
2. Parker
3. McCook Central
4. Garretson
5. West Central
InAg Issues, a team of 3-7 students discuss the pros and cons of a major agricultural issue facing their area. The sponsor is South Dakota Farmers Union and the state winning team travel scholarship is sponsored by South Dakota Farmers Union, Farm Forum, and Dakota Risk Management. The results were:
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (pictured back row left to right): Aiden Wormstadt, Carter Linke, Megan Linke and Devyn Senska, (pictured front row left to right): Josie Weber, Katie Schmit, Samantha Dean, and Advisor Jessica Ronning.
Parker
Beresford
Hot Springs
Iroquois
InAg Broadcasting/Journalism, students have 30 minutes to prepare a five-minute agricultural radio newscast and then “air” it. This event is sponsored by Ludens Implement. Results were (pictured left to right 1st, 2nd& 3rd):
Mason Mansfield, Philip
Ashton Olivier, Chester Area
Trevor Johnson, Beresford
Bailey Feistner, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket
Kayleigh Thill, Lennox Sundstrom
Morgan Anderson, Watertown Area
Madison Hofer, Freeman
Lydia Hill, Sully Buttes
Logan Tlam, Mitchell
Lydia Street, Milbank
InAg Communications, teams of students play the role of communications consultants to develop and present a media plan for an assigned scenario. Members also complete Editing and Communications tests. This event is sponsored by the South Dakota Broadcasters Association. The winning travel scholarship is sponsored by Dakota Farm Talk. Results were:
West Central (pictured left to right): Epiphany Hammer, Grace Harden, Josslin Jarding, Bennett Sebert, and Advisor Linda Petersen.
Wall
McCook Central
Deubrook
Harrisburg
The South Dakota FFA consists of over 91 FFA chapters with over 4,700 FFA members. The SD FFA Leadership Development Events are a special project of the SD FFA Foundation. FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Visit http://www.sdffafoundation.org/ for more information, and/or follow us on Facebook (South Dakota FFA Foundation and South Dakota FFA Association). F
–South Dakota FFA