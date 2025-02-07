South Dakota State Library defunding bill moves to Appropriations with Do Not Pass recommendation

Over 50 South Dakota librarians and other library supporters gathered in Pierre, South Dakota on Feb. 5 to share their opposition for HB 1041, a measure proposing severe budget cuts to the South Dakota State Library. The House Education Committee heard testimony for and against the bill before voting unanimously to send it to the joint appropriations committee with a Do Not Pass recommendation.

Only one proponent of the bill testified. Dr. Joe Graves, South Dakota Secretary of Education said the bill was necessary in part to “provide the people of South Dakota with a balanced budget, which is a constitutional obligation.”

“Priority services will be maintained, such as promotion of services to children, professional development for librarians, accessible library services including braille and talking books, and the most critical databases,” Dr. Graves said.

Several opponents testified, reminding committee members that rural communities depend on local public and school library services. These are both enhanced and made possible through the State Library. Opponents believe that many vital services would be reduced or eliminated if the budget cuts are passed.

“If you were to pass this bill, many of these things would go away and our public libraries and rural communities would be hurt,” said Sarah Jones-Lutter, librarian at the Redfield Carnegie Library

“Legislators took notice of the many letters, emails, postcards, and calls received in opposition—your voices made a difference! A special thank you to the members of the House Education Committee who spoke in support of the State Library, particularly Representative Lana Greenfield of District 22, who also serves as the committee’s chairwoman,” the South Dakota Library Association stated. “However, the work isn’t over yet! Please continue advocating by reaching out to the Joint Appropriations Committee and urging them to follow suit. Contact information can be found at: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Committee/1240/Detail “