SDSU announces the ’18 Eminent Farmers/Ranchers and Homemakers

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State University College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and College of Education and Human Sciences will recognize four individuals with the Eminent Farmer/Rancher and Eminent Homemaker honor during a banquet on September 21, 2018 at the McCrory Gardens Education and Visitor Center in Brookings.

A social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with the program starting at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are $25 and can be made until September 5 at the Office of the Dean of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, Berg Agricultural Hall 131, SDSU Brookings, S.D., 57007 or by calling 605-688-4148.

The 2018 Eminent Farmers/Ranchers honored are Doug Hanson of Elk Point and Orrin Korth of Watertown. The 2018 Eminent Homemakers honored are Susan VanderWal of Bruce and Mary Bjerke of Volga.

Established in 1927, the Eminent Farmer/Rancher and Eminent Homemaker awards recognize individuals for their contributions of leadership and service to the community on the local, state and national level.

Each year SDSU selects four individuals to honor based on confidential nominations from across the state. The nominations are reviewed and selected by a committee of SDSU faculty members, administrators and SDSU Extension personnel. The selected honorees are approved by the Deans of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences and College of Education and Human Sciences.

The honorees' photos join the more than 300 portraits of Eminent Farmers/Ranchers and Homemakers which are displayed in the "Hall of Fame" portrait gallery located in Berg Agricultural Hall on the campus of South Dakota State University.

–South Dakota State University