South Dakota State University Dairy Research and Training Farm to Close

South Dakota State University plans to close their Dairy Research and Training facility by the end of June, 2024. The school recently announced that planning has been discontinued for building a new dairy research and training facility on the campus at Brookings, South Dakota. According to Dr. Joseph Cassady, Dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, the current facility was reaching the end of its usable life, plans stalled for the design of a new facility, and construction costs were going to exceed available funding.

“We have an operating dairy farm with 135 milking cows; two thirds of the footprint of that farm was built in the early 1960s following an appropriation by the South Dakota legislature in 1959 and the current parlor and freestall barn opened in 1994. The newest parts are 30 years old; the oldest parts are 60 years old,” Dr. Cassady said. “It was recognized that we are in a rapidly growing dairy industry, and that our farm did not represent the current industry, so some stakeholders with the best interest of the SDSU dairy program in mind went to the South Dakota legislature in the spring of 2021 to request funding. $7.5 million dollars were appropriated at that time, with the understanding that we would find matching funds.”

Dr. Cassady said that at this time, South Dakota is the fastest growing dairy state in the nation, and that most of this growth is in the I-29 corridor on the eastern side of the state where SDSU is located.

“We started planning for a new farm with this in mind,” he said.

Since 2021, several things happened that led to the decision to discontinue the plans for the new dairy.

“For a number of reasons, we were unable to come up with a design within our spending limit of $15 million that would meet the needs of our program. Post-covid construction costs plus inflation factored in. We were also unable to find significant donors to come up with the matching funds. We found ourselves at a point where we did not have a workable plan for moving forward, nor did we have the funding to do so, and we were left with a dairy at the end of its usable life. We made the difficult decision that we would close the dairy farm.”

Records show that the dairy department at SDSU acquired 25 registered dairy cows of six different breeds in 1896. The university has been milking cows for over 125 years.

“The gravity of the decision was not lost upon me or on the other individuals involved in the final decision,” Dr. Cassady said.

Dr. Cassady said that he wants to be proactive in letting people know just what this decision does and does not mean for the university.

“We have not made the decision to never have a new dairy farm here,” he said. “We did not have a functional plan to move forward at this time and continuing to operate the one we have was not a functional plan. If somebody walks in my office tomorrow with all of the answers and sufficient funding, we will most happily engage in that conversation.”

Will the Dairy and Food Sciences Department at SDSU close? Is the school discontinuing the dairy production major? Dr. Cassady said that the answer to both of these questions is a resounding, “No.”

“Will we continue to make ice cream and cheese? Yes,” he said. “The only impact on the dairy manufacturing program and the Davis Dairy Plant where our ice cream and cheese are made is that we will source milk from commercial dairies in the area in the future rather than our farm. We were paying the farm the USDA milk price so there should not be financial implications for the plant.”

South Dakota State University is not alone in seeking to upgrade outdated agricultural facilities, said Dr. Cassady.

In an April 24, 2023 letter to congressional leadership, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities (APLU) and 340 national, regional, and state groups urged House and Senate agriculture committee leaders to fund the Research Facilities Act in the 2023 Farm Bill. The letter requested $5 billion in mandatory funding over five years.

According to the letter, “A 2021 report by Gordian assessed the state of facilities at U.S. colleges and schools of agriculture and reported that 70 percent of these buildings are at the end of their useful life. The report estimated the cost to upgrade deferred maintenance at $11.5 billion, and the cost to replace the dilapidated facilities at $38.1 billion. It further stated that strategic federal investment in these facilities at 1862, 1890, 1994, insular land-grant and non-land-grant schools of agriculture would create 200,000 new jobs nationwide. This investment would also contribute to the critical need for the U.S. to recruit and graduate 60,000 new U.S. students with agricultural expertise every year.”

“‘The United States has long been recognized as having the world’s most innovative and productive agricultural sector, but a massive deferred maintenance backlog and crumbling research infrastructure threatens our ability to innovate and lead at a time of heightened global competition,’ said APLU President Mark Becker. ‘We must invest in research infrastructure that will empower American farmers to address a growing array of crop and livestock diseases, promote soil health and quality, and strengthen the independence of U.S. food supply.'”

“Hopefully this will bring some context to the situation,” Dr. Cassady said. “I share this not to make excuses but hopefully to help bring some context: some of the challenges we are facing at South Dakota State are similar to other things happening nationwide.”

Dr. Cassady said that SDSU made significant upgrades to both the cow/calf unit and the swine unit in 2016.

Michigan State University announced in October, 2023, a plan to build a new dairy facility with the capacity for 680 cows at an estimated $75 million. Their existing facilities were also built in the 1960s.

“We don’t need $75 million nor do we need 680 cows; I share this to provide a little more context to help people understand the situation,” Dr. Cassady said. “Those closest to the dairy program, our students, alumni and stakeholders are all very upset right now. I understand. Part of my thought is that if they weren’t upset, it would indicate that what we’ve been doing wasn’t important or relevant. It is important, and it is relevant, and after we get through this period, my hope is that we can all work together for the betterment of the dairy and food science program.”

To anyone questioning how donated funds are used by SDSU for the various departments at the school, Dr. Cassady said that the simple answer is that donors direct their funds toward things they are passionate about. “We went to donors whom we believed would have interest in and passion for the dairy industry and were unsuccessful in creating enthusiasm for building the dairy farm such that they were willing to contribute,” he said. “We have many wonderful donors passionate about jackrabbit sports, and we appreciate each of them. From my perspective, the college of ag leverages our relationship with the athletic department to the benefit of the college of ag. When a donor comes to us and says they have money they are willing to donate to either academics or athletics, I have never heard it suggested that they donate to athletics rather than academics.”

Dr. Cassady reiterated that the decision to close the dairy research facility was a last resort, and a decision not taken lightly by anyone involved in the process.

“I’m a farm boy from Iowa,” Dr. Cassady said. “I definitely come from the mindset that with a little more baling wire, duct tape and twine, you can make things work, but at some point you have to admit that you have exhausted all your options.”

In February, 2022, a fire in the pump house burned a section of roof off the loafing barn, and fifty percent of the cows had to be liquidated. Before repairs had been made, on May 12, 2022, the Derecho that blew through eastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa tore the north half off of the dry cow barn and damaged several other structures.

“The Derecho literally wiped the calving barn at the old cow/calf unit, also built in the 1960s, off the face of the earth; it literally leveled it and it was gone. Thankfully we were not using it at the time. We have repaired everything at the dairy at this point, but the fact is that the facility is vulnerable to weather events and fire in part due to its age.”

As of last fall, 20 students had jobs at the SDSU dairy farm. Only one of them is majoring in dairy and food science or dairy production; a few are working toward dairy related minors. At the end of the academic year most students go home or leave campus for internships; typically very few stay on and work over the summer, Dr. Cassady said.

“It will be a natural change over; we essentially won’t be hiring students back in the fall. There are plenty of opportunities for students seeking part time work experience in the Brookings area, and while I don’t know this for a fact, I suspect that there are a number of local dairies that would be happy to have student labor.”

Dr. Cassady said that although SDSU is not discontinuing any of their dairy science related majors, they are going to have to adapt and find alternative approaches to help students accomplish academic goals and learning outcomes, but he is confident that the university will find ways to make that happen. He cited the example of SDSU’s nursing program, and the fact that SDSU has never had its own hospital.

“Our nursing program is highly successful and depends entirely on partnerships,” he said. “If we’re willing to take a similar type of strategic approach I believe we can be successful by partnering with others in the dairy industry. But it will be different than it has been for the past 100 plus years.”