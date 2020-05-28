South Dakota State University Exclusive Reasons Training and Livestock Judging Webinars Registration Now Open

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State University Livestock Judging Team will host a three-week exclusive youth reasons training and livestock judging webinar. The webinars will include an overview of livestock selection and evaluation for cattle, hogs, sheep and goats. There will be multiple sessions that cover everything from the basics to specifics for reasons, questions and contest preparations. The webinar will be held from June 15 – July 3.

The webinars are available to all youth ages 7-18. Participants will be able to work through the content at their own pace from week to week. The content includes in-depth breakdown of perfecting reasons, how to balance performance data in each species, and discussion on becoming excellent in livestock judging.

Exclusive Reasons Training participants will have the opportunity to receive one-on-one training from SDSU Livestock Judging Coach Brady Jensen and SDSU Judging Team Members each week. Live reasons and coaching will be held via Zoom and all sessions will be private instruction.

“The Exclusive Reasons Training and Judging Webinars are one-of-a-kind experiences for young people interested in livestock judging. The SDSU Judging Team wanted to create a program that fit all summer schedules and allowed the young people a tremendous opportunity to improve at their craft,” said Brady Jensen, SDSU Livestock Judging Coach. “I believe that the one-on-one Exclusive Reasons Training will be an incredible experience that youth don’t want to miss out on this summer.”

At the conclusion of the webinars, all registered participants will compete in a virtual contest containing eight classes. They will also receive a jump drive containing actual video sets of reasons presented by SDSU Livestock Judging Team members in addition to a digital reasons manual and an SDSU Livestock Judging Team hat.

Registration for the webinars is due by June 11. Registration fees are $65 for the Judging Webinar or $150 for the Exclusive Reasons Training and Judging Webinar. To register, go to https://www.sdstate.edu/agriculture-food-environmental-sciences/animal-science/sdsu-youth-livestock-judging-camp. For more information, contact Brady Jensen at brady.jensen@sdstate.edu or at 605-688-5165.

–SDSU Extension