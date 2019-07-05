South Dakota State University Rodeo Team Sees Success at College National Finals Rodeo

BROOKINGS, S.D. – For the past 20 years, the South Dakota State University Rodeo Team has had at least one student athlete finish in the top 12 at the College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR). At the 2019 CNFR held in Casper, Wyo. June 9-15, the SDSU Rodeo Team kept its long-standing tradition alive with yet another top 12 finish by Madison Rau in barrel racing.

Alongside Rau, were seven other members of the SDSU Rodeo Team who qualified for the CNFR, including Reed Arneson and Paden Sexton in saddle bronc riding, Scott Halverson and Nolan Richie in team roping, Hannah Sauve and Allison Pauley in barrel racing and Tori Jacobs in goat tying.

Rau, making her third appearance at the CNFR, placed 11th in barrel racing, while her teammates Pauley and Sauve finished 21st and 26th. Halverson placed 13th in team roping and Jacobs placed 21st in goat tying.

With over 20 years of top 12 finishes at the CNFR, the SDSU Rodeo Team has become a reputable and well-known program both regionally and nationally. SDSU Rodeo Team Coach Ron Skovly began his SDSU career in 2009 and has since coached 95 CNFR qualifiers.

“Our talent pool is diverse because of our success,” Skovly said. “Having a solid reputation really helps with recruitment.”

Skovly expects the team to reach nearly 50 members for the 2019-2020 academic year.

“We have a strong recruit class coming in the fall and I’m very excited for next year,” Skovly said.

The SDSU Rodeo Team will kick off their next rodeo season September 6-7, 2019 in River Falls, Wis.

About the SDSU Rodeo Team:

South Dakota State University’s rodeo program has a rich history of over 1200 rodeo team alumni dating back to the first meeting held in the livestock pavilion (now Ag Heritage Museum) in 1952. Over 60 years later, the program has produced multiple National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers, College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR) qualifiers, Regional Championships, and the Jackrabbit Stampede home rodeo has been named the Great Plains Region Rodeo of the Year eight times. SDSU Rodeo is affiliated with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association, which is represented on more than 200 college and university campuses throughout the United States.

–SDSU