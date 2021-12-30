South Dakota State University to Host 30th Annual Lamb Bonanza

The SDSU Department of Animal Science, alongside the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association and the SDSU Athletics Department, will be hosting the 30th Annual SDSU Lamb Bonanza at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022. The event will be held in conjunction with the SDSU men’s basketball game against the University of Denver at Frost Arena on the SDSU campus.

“Lamb Bonanza showcases the integral role of the lamb and wool industries in South Dakota,” said Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Small Ruminant Production Specialist.

Prior to tipoff, members of the South Dakota Sheep Growers Association will be serving lamb sliders and lamb spread crackers on the north side of the track in Frost Arena from 1:00-2:00 p.m.

Six SDSU lamb pelts will be auctioned at half time. Four pelts will feature the SDSU letters and two will feature the Jackrabbit. Proceeds from the auction will support undergraduate scholarships for animal science students and student athletes.

SDSU Signature Wool Project products will be on display with purchasing information for those interested. Proceeds from the project are used to provide scholarship support to students in the animal science and apparel merchandising programs. The scarves, stadium throws and queen-sized trapper blankets are made of 100% South Dakota-grown wool.

For more information, contact Kelly Froehlich, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Small Ruminant Production Specialist.

–SDSU Extension