South Dakota State University West River Research Farm to host Field Day on July 11

The South Dakota State University West River Research Farm Tour will be held on July 11 near Sturgis, South Dakota, running from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All topics will be led by Christopher Graham, associate professor, SDSU Extension Agronomist, West River Research Farm staff, and Patrick Wagner, SDSU Extension Entomology Field Specialist. Topics discussed will include: • Winter and spring wheat variety trials• Winter and spring field pea trials • Associate nitrogen fixation• Integrated crop and livestock research• Entomology• Perennial wheat (Kernza)• Alfalfa intercropping• Nitrogen fertility trials in wheat and corn. A meal will be provided following the tour. There is no cost or registration required to attend.

The research farm is at 13370 Alkali Road, Sturgis, S.D. For more information, contact Christopher Graham at christopher.graham@sdstate.edu or 605-394-2236.

