South Dakota State University’s West River Research Farm Hosts Field School on July 16

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University’s West River Research Farm will host the West River Field School on July 16, 2019 at the farm located at 13304 Alkali Rd. Sturgis, S.D. The field school begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4:00 p.m.

The farm is located approximately 10 miles east of Sturgis on Alkali Rd. directly north of the Sturgis Regional Airport.

The information presented will focus on the diverse nature of agriculture in central and western South Dakota and provide attendees with the opportunity to learn in a “hands on, in-field” environment from SDSU researchers and SDSU Extension specialists. The field school will focus on weeds, insects, plant diseases, and forages. State Climatologist, Laura Edwards, will be available to provide a climate update and the day will wrap up with a tour of the West River Research Farm. This event is geared for crop advisors but will also be beneficial to farmers. Five certified crop advisor educational credits are available during the day. Anyone interested is encouraged to attend.

Cost for this event is $50.00 on or before July 3rd and $65.00 from July 3rd forward. Lunch is included in the cost. Space is limited so register soon. To register go https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/2019-west-river-field-school or contact Patrick Wagner, SDSU Extension Entomology Field Specialist at 605.394.1722, Christopher Graham, SDSU Extension Agronomist at 605.394.2236, or Ruth Beck, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist at 650.773.8120.

Tentative Schedule and Topics

8:30 AM – Registration

9:00 AM – Introduction

9:15 AM – Session 1: Identifying Herbicide Damage on Crops – Gared Shaffer, SDSU Extension Weeds Field Specialist. (1.0 CEU Pest Management), Pesticide Drift Avoidance – Nathan Edwards, SD Mesonet Director

10:30 AM – Session 2: Entomology – Adam Varenhorst, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Field Crop Entomologist; Patrick Wagner, SDSU Extension Entomology Field Specialist. (1.0 CEU Pest Management)

12:00 PM – Lunch

12:30 PM – Session 3: Climate Update – Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist. (0.5 Crop Management)

1:15 PM – Session 4: Getting Creative with Forages – Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist. (1.0 CEU Crop Management)

2:30 PM – Session 5: Diseases – ID, Management, Prevention – Emmanuel Byamukama, Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Plant Pathologist. (1.0 CEU Pest Management)

3:45 PM – Wrap up

4:00 PM – Farm tour (optional) – Chris Graham, SDSU Extension Agronomist, Farm Manager. (0.5 CEU Soil & Water)

