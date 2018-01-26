South Dakota Stockdog Association grants wishes for kids fighting illnesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Stockdog Association will hold a benefit auction to raise funds for South Dakota Make-A-Wish on February 1st , during the North American Sheepdog trials at Black Hills Stock Show. A started Border Collie will be sold at approximately 5:00 p.m., before the Semi-Finals of the North American Sheepdog Trials, at the Kjerstad Center in Rapid City.

The Border Collie is donated by John Knippling of Gann Valley. The dog is a 14 month-old female named Sis. Sis has received 45 days of training, which was donated by Kelly Jackson of Lane. In an effort to raise additional funds for Make-A-Wish, Kelly Jackson has also committed an additional 30 days of training, free of charge, if the dog is purchased for $1,500 or more. This is the fifth time a dog has been donated to raise funds for South Dakota Make-A-Wish.

Spectators will also have the opportunity to see past dogs purchased through the Make-A-Wish auction compete at the dog trials at the Black Hills Stock Show. The 2017 BHSS Make-A-Wish dog will be competing with owner Frank Beiberly. So far, the South Dakota Stock Dog Association has donated over $8,000 to South Dakota Make-A-Wish, helping grant wishes to local children in need.

To learn more about the Border Collie, Sis, call Tim Naasz at (605)207-0229.

2018 North American Sheep Dog Trials Schedule

11 a.m. Sheep Dog Trial Prelims

5:00 p.m. Stockdog Make-A-Wish Benefit Auction

5:00 p.m. Sheep Dog Trial Semi-Finals

6:45 p.m. Touchstone Energy Safety Seminar

7:00 p.m. Mutton Bustin'

7:45 p.m. Sheep Dog Finals with Sheep Teepeeing

*All events held at Kjerstad Center on the Central State Fairgrounds located at 800 San Francisco St, Rapid City, SD 57701.

South Dakota Stockdog Association is a non-profit organization comprised of individuals that breed and train working stockdogs in South Dakota. Membership is open to all breeds of dogs and their handlers. For more information visit http://www.southdakotastockdog.com

–South Dakota Stockdog Association