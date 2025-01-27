South Dakota Stockgrowers | ANIMAL ID MANDATED RULE:  FRIEND OR FOE

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) issued the final rule that mandates electronic identification (EID) tags for interstate movement of certain cattle and bison effective November 5, 2024. The agency now requires that sexually intact cattle and bison; eighteen months and older, moving interstate must be tagged with electronically readable tags. Additionally cattle and bison of any age used for rodeo or recreational events; and cattle and bison of any age used for shows or exhibitions will require electronic tags. Cattle and bison are exempted from official identification requirements if they are going directly to slaughter, says the USDA rule.

Previously the metal clip tags (bangs tags or something similar) were sufficient for this same class of livestock. The regulation is said to enhance a previous 2013 rule that requires all sexually intact cattle and bison 18 months of age or older, dairy cattle, and rodeo and exhibition cattle to have an official form of animal identification; but does it?

Additionally, the new rule clarifies certain record retention and access requirements and revises some requirements applying to slaughter cattle. This amendment would also revise and clarify certain record requirements related to cattle, including requiring official identification device distribution records to be entered into a Tribal, State, or Federal database, and be available to APHIS upon request. The question would now be, “who is in control and use of this private information?”

Now, let’s talk about certain words and excerpts from this rule:

Mandate – an Authoritative command; the act to give someone the authority to act in a certain way. A rule of law is too often this constitutional principle that remains elusive and paradoxical to most. Paradoxical- an adjective that describes a paradox, something with two meanings that don’t make sense together. This rule/mandate grants exclusive rights to one group to the detriment of another group.

I would also point out that a federal rule does not supersede State Law.

South Dakota Codified Law 40-3-27 amended in 2022; provides for identification of animals and premises involved in animal movement. The Animal Industry Board may develop and implement specific programs for the identification of animals and premises involved in animal movements. Any program implemented pursuant to §§ 40-3-27 to 40-3-29, inclusive, must provide for confidentiality of identification records other than those records requested by law enforcement officers of the state and those records used for mandatory disease control or eradication efforts. A livestock owner may choose to identify animals using any methods set forth in 9 C.F.R. part 86, as adopted on January 9, 2013, as well as any additional methods that are later approved by the South Dakota Animal Industry Board pursuant to this section. Any identification program implemented pursuant to §§ 40-3-27 to 40-3-29, inclusive, shall be for the sole purpose of maintaining animal health and ensuring the safety of the food supply. This bill was introduced and carried by Representative Marty Overweg who now serves as Chairman of the House Ag & Natural Resources Committee and signed into law by Governor Kristi Noem. The State of Wyoming has in place a similar bill respectfully due to the efforts of Chip Neiman.

A Livestock Producers Freedom Rally was held in October in Rapid City South Dakota organized by the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, bringing to the stage a diversity of individuals supporting the independent livestock producers by government over-reach. Two National cattle organizations, R-CALF USA and United States Cattlemens Association (USCA) along with guest speakers US Representative Harriet Hageman and commercial cattle analysis and commentary Feeder Flash Corbit Wall. There was over 400 individuals from 9 states in attendance. That rally can be viewed in it’s entirety at http://www.southdakotastockgrowers.org

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association strongly oppose this rule for the following reasons:

•Mandatory electronic livestock identification unfairly burdens independent family farm livestock producers and taxpayers. Implementing this identification not impacts the costs of the electronic tags themselves; it also impacts the costs for all the related infrastructure, particularly the readers and software. The rapid changes in technology also mean that readers may need to be replaced frequently, creating endless future costs.

*The identification’s read accuracy has been noted to have a 7% error. Moreover, tag retention would be a concern. An average of 12% of tags are lost per year. If the state encountered a tuberculous outbreak, it would cripple our state and force South Dakota to lose its tuberculous-free identity. The already-approved identification devices and methods have been successful since 2013. Last year South Dakota legislature passed HB 1096 law, a livestock identification bill that allowed producers freedom to choose identification forms for their operations.

•The USDA’s website clearly states: “Enhance the ability to track animals from birth to slaughter through a system that allows tracking data points to be connected.” This is only the beginning of the Governmental control of our independent livestock owners and their property. The proposal favors corporate-controlled operations in which the company owns the animals from birth to death. Under such operations, the company would be allowed to use “Group/lot identification,” i.e. simply designating the group of thousands of animals with an ID number instead of electronically tagging each animal. Since independent livestock producers are required to tag each animal, the program creates a huge advantage for vertically integrated, corporate agri-business and meatpackers! This drives consolidation of our food system further, making it difficult, if not impossible, for small and mid-sized livestock producers to survive.

•Mandatory electronic livestock identification is not a proven effective tool for disease prevention. The USDA has been very successful in eradicating diseases through existing, time-proven, low-tech programs. The USDA should not be allowed to supplant these successful programs with an unproven system that will consume massive resources in administration and bureaucracy, rather than focusing on the prevention of disease.

•APHIS’s final rule on Traceability for Livestock Moving Interstate Effective March 11, 2013 and recognized by HB1096 has been deemed successful in fulfilling the requirements. The official Identification Devices and Methods approved for cattle and bison required to be officially identified for interstate movement must be identified by means of:

1. An official eartag which include the silver metal NUES tags, orange brucellosis tags and electronic EID tags

2. Brands registered with a recognized brand inspection authority and accompanied by an official brand inspection certificate, when agreed to by the shipping State and the receiving State or Tribal animal health authorities.

3. Tattoos and other identification methods acceptable to a breed association for registration purposes, accompanied by a breed registration certificate, when agreed to by the shipping and receiving State or/Tribal animal health authorities.

4. Group/lot identification when a group/lot identification number (GIN) may be used.

•Mandatory electronic livestock identification creates privacy concerns and increases corporate control over the livestock industry. Mandatory electronic animal identification could create potential risks for farmers’ private financial information and fuel increased corporate control over the livestock industry by giving packers more information about how animals are produced. This information could potentially be used to discriminate against farmers based on the information available.

•The electronic devices are not products of the US; they are currently manufactured by Asian countries; mainly China. The cyber security of these devices are in question and are potentially a threat to private information including premises of our livestock producers.

•Mandatory electronic livestock identification would mandate electronic livestock identification to track cattle crossing state lines. This would be a huge burden to South Dakota livestock owners when they cross the state lines to summer pasture in neighboring states such as Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota and Nebraska. This would also affect livestock coming into livestock sale barns and a loss of income for the barn and inconvenience to producers from these same states who have marketed their livestock in South Dakota.

However with the above oppositions of this Rule, the SDSGA does see this EID tag as a useful tool for livestock producers if that is what they choose to use in their operation. The largest objection is that of the Government forcing us to use something that we do not want to use. Recognizing the importance of protecting the U.S. cattle supply from disease and protecting our food system and consumers from foodborne illness, South Dakota Stockgrowers Association feels the Mandatory Electronic Animal Identification is not the solution.

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association has drafted a Resolution that has been presented and filed against the RFID mandate in Jackson, Harding, Perkins, Custer, Fall River, Haakon, Hand, Ziebach and Mellette counties and more have been added since this press release. The SDSGA is also carrying a petition for residents to sign. That petition will be circulated by their directors and will be available at their booth in East Concourse Hall during Black Hills Stock Show January 31-Februay 8. We encourage you to attend meetings, educate yourselves to your rights and freedoms and to call our office and our directors. The SDSGA is the oldest cattle organization in the United States and South Dakota and has always advocated for our independent livestock producers and the rights and freedoms our Constitution provides for us.

South Dakota Stockgrowers Association

Doris Lauing, Executive Director