South Dakota Stockgrowers Convention Nov. 3-4

South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is proud to announce and welcome everyone to the 131st Annual South Dakota Stockgrowers Association Convention and Tradeshow on November 3rd and 4th. This year’s convention will be held at the Spearfish Holiday Inn – Convention Center, located at 305 North 27th Street, Spearfish, South Dakota, 57783.

Registration begins on Thursday at 8:30 am. Besides SDSGA members, we along with the sponsorship of First National Bank Faith and Philip are pleased to include the invitation to 11 of the Western SD FFA Chapters to listen to speakers such as Jeremiah Murphy (SDSGA Lobbyist). Tanse Herrmann with the SD NRCS and Deric Twidwell, University of Nebraska will speak on grazing and environment issues. Special guest speaker will be Steve Dick, SD Farm Service Agency Administrator. Later in the afternoon Bill Bullard, R-Calf USA, CEO will share updates and Megan Kingsbury, Western Legacy, Development CEO will round out the day. Thursday evening will feature a choice to go on the brew tour or relax with movie night at the convention center with plenty of hors d’oeuvres for everyone during both events.

Friday includes an inspirational breakfast, Estate Planning discussion, a review of 2022 Legislation, HB 1325 by Representative Trish Ladner, SD State Veterinarian, Dr. Beth Thompson will discuss anthrax.

Senators Thune, Rounds and Representative Johnson’s representatives will answer questions Friday afternoon. Then, Brett Kenzy, R-Calf USA President will speak, followed by the annual membership meetin.

The social begins at 6 pm with music enjoyment by Darin French followed by the banquet, awards, raffle and auction. Featured guest speaker will be either Governor Kristi Noem or Lt Governor Larry Rhoden.

New this year, is on-line registration, on-line renewal of membership and new membership signups. The new website features the ability to also go on-line for sponsorship of events and meals for the convention. The website, http://www.southdakotastockgrowers.org features a mobile responsive platform with one click to the weather, market, nutrition, grass land management, auction markets and more. All are created to empower stock growers’ comprehensive options for engagement.

To make plans register on-line at http://www.SouthDakotaStockgrowers.org or call the SDSGA office at 605.342.0429.

–South Dakota Stockgrowers Association