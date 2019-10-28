South Dakota Stockgrowers to honor Senator Maher

SD State Senator Ryan Maher, Isabel

The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is pleased to announce State Senator Ryan Maher of Isabel, SD will be presented with the Legislative Friend Award at this year’s 128th Annual Convention and Trade Show October 31st and November 1st in Rapid City, SD. “Senator Maher has been a joy to work with for many years in the legislature, Said SDSGA President Gary Deering. “He understands the issues important to livestock producers and tirelessly works to find solutions,” he added.

Senator Maher graduated from Isabel High School in 1996 and then attended Black Hills State University where he graduated in 2000 with degrees in Accounting, Technology, and Computer Science. In 2009 Ryan graduated from the Colorado Graduate School of Banking. In 2006 he decided to run for State Senate in District 28 and was elected to begin serving during the 2007 session. Since elected Senator Maher has served in many capacities. He’s been on the Appropriations, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Transportation and Commerce, and State Affairs Committees. He’s also been a member of the Legislative Research Council Executive Board since 2009 and has served as its chair. In 2013-14 he served as the Majority Whip and 2017-18 the Assistant Majority Leader.

Senator Maher has been a champion of many issues that affect landowners and livestock producers. Shortly after his election in 2006, he successfully got SB 103, a bill to set up districts that brand board members must be appointed from, to pass both the House and Senate only to be eventually vetoed. “We got 21 of the 24 votes needed to override that veto,” commented Senator Maher. “I’ve enjoyed representing my district and working hard on issues like the Brand Board, Raw Milk, and Oil and Gas well development and legislation,” he added.

“Senator Maher has been a great public servant,” said James Halverson, SDSGA Executive Director. “Not only does he listen to our concerns, often times he even reaches out to us on bills and issues that we may not have seen coming,” added Halverson.

“I like to go to Pierre and raise a little Cain, be a loud voice for a sparsely populated area of our state,” Said Maher. “I like to find where government is failing, inform the public, and find solutions, like the building in Brookings that the state remodeled and then wanted to tear down, or the abandoned gas wells in Harding County where there is no bond money to take care of the situation.”

“Ryan is a student of the legislative process and he works as hard as any legislator in Pierre.” Said Stockgrowers lobbyist Jeremiah M. Murphy. “His knowledge of process and his work ethic are a great combination in a legislator. He has put those skills to work on issues that are important to Stockgrowers many times in Pierre. Ryan is a great advocate for his producer constituents.”

Looking ahead to the next legislative session Senator Maher is primed to continue his service. He’s already chaired an interim meeting of the Government Operations and Audit Committee where the abandoned wells were a big topic and anticipates some action on this issue this winter. He’s also looking forward to tackling issues that deal with the Trans-Canada Pipeline as well as the property tax structure that is seriously hindering landowners and livestock producers across

Convention planning is in high gear, and we should have a full agenda out soon. Everybody is welcome to attend. It would be great to see as many people come out to honor and thank Ryan for being such a great friend, in the legislature. For more information contact the SDSGA office at (605) 342-0429.

