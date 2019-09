One black Angus calf located 6 miles east of Vivian, South Dakota. Contact: Foley Land and Livestock LLC, John Foley, PO BOX 176, Ft. Pierre, SD 57532, (605) 220-4097.



“The South Dakota Brand Board may pay up to $5,000 to any person who provides information leading to the conviction of any person for the crime

of stealing livestock which are branded with a registered brand with the board. Please contact us if you have any questions.”

Two bulls were recently found and returned to the rightful owners, Raymond Petersek of Colome, South Dakota and Nancy Miller of Valentine, Nebraska.

–South Dakota Brand Board