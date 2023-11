If you have any information about any of these cattle, or any other missing, strayed or stolen cattle, contact the South Dakota Brand Board at 605-773-3324, Toll Free: 1-877-574-0054 and your local law enforcement.

105 cows, black/Red Angus, “V” ear mark in left ear, yellow tag in right ear; missing from northwest of Kyle, South Dakota (Oglala Lakota County). Owner: Clay Knuppe, 149 Wilson Ranch Rd., Buffalo Gap, SD 57722. Screen-Shot-2023-11-10-at-10.06.55-AM

2 heifers, Red Angus with yellow ear tags, missing from 6 Miles S. Of Norris, SD, (Todd County). Owner: Belinda Slovek (Mitchell) PO Box 197 Kadoka, SD 57543. Screen-Shot-2023-11-10-at-10.06.45-AM