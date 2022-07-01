South Dakota Strong: Sunshine state dominates junior high bareback event
It’s never a surprise to see a South Dakota bareback or bronc rider at the top of the leaderboard. So it was no shock that the Mount Rushmore state left its mark on the Junior High National Rodeo Association finals in the bareback riding, along with several other events.
In fact, the entire Tri-State Livestock News region was well represented with junior high athletes who showed they are among the nation’s top in each event.
When the bareback steers stopped bucking and the points calculated, Taos Weborg of St. Charles, South Dakota was named the junior high world champion while Talon Ping, Highmore, South Dakota ended up third in the world. In the Junior High rodeos, the rough stock riders get on steers instead of horses for the bareback and saddle bronc events. Bulls are used for the bullriding event.
The two also helped the South Dakota boys’ team earn enough points to land in third place overall, and the South Dakota combined boys/girls team to finish the year in eighth.
Both boys live on ranches and said it took some preparation to get ready to leave for Perry, Georgia for the June 19-25, 2022, event.
“There is a lot of work when you get home, but it’s not too bad,” said Weborg, who said he and his dad traveled with their ranch’s hired man Jim and his son – Jayder Schonebaum who competed in chute dogging, ending the year 36th out of 132 competitors.
Weborg, who is also active in track, football and wrestling throughout the year, said his family is busy haying now that he and his dad returned from Georgia.
The busy athlete who focuses solely on roughstock events, will be an 8th grader next year ended up tying for second and third in the barebacks and was third overall in the bulls in the South Dakota state finals. He’s been competing for a while. “I’ve been rodeoing since I was in first grade, I think. I started getting on ponies and such. But I started getting on sheep when I was little,” he said.
Weborg said he used to have some critters to help him practice his bareback and bull riding skills, but he’s outgrown the animals he owns, so lately he’s been practicing on Jerry Salonen’s bucking machine. “Jerry takes the time to help any kid who needs it,” said Taos’s mom Meg. Taos’s dad also spends a lot of time helping him practice.
Weborg arrived home with a new saddle, buckle, Yeti cooler, Beck sunglasses, and 12 pair of Cinch jeans and/or shirts for the year. In addition to winning the bareback event, he landed in 17th place in bullriding.
Weborg’s parents are Tony and Meg Weborg.
Talon Ping, a soon-to-be freshman at Highmore High School, ended a phenomenal year in the state of South Dakota (state bareback riding champion, bull riding champion, 3rd place in tie down roping) with a great year in the national realm, too. Talon ended up third in barebacks, 12th in bull riding and out of the placings in tie down roping. He took 10th place in the all-around.
Ping, who says he had never been to Georgia, traveled with his family (minus the youngest of his three little sisters – she stayed home with grandma and grandpa) in their suburban, while a friend hauled his rope horse.
His mare has “never really left home,” he said, but “she did better than I thought she would,” with the long trip, he said.
Preparations to leave for Georgia included more than rodeo practice.
“We had to work really hard before we left to get everything done,” said Ping. ‘Then my grandparents helped do the chores that we still had while we were gone,” he said. Ping said he and his family got their cattle worked and out to pasture and did extra feeding so that his grandparents “wouldn’t have to start a tractor” to take care of the minimal chores that were left for them to do.
Ping credits his dad for helping him practice “as soon as it’s not too wet,” any time they can fit it into their busy days on the ranch.
“Dad is there every day to help me practice,” he said.
“Whenever we get time to practice, we do – whenever we get a little break.”
Father and son attended a few clinics a few years back, and Talon credits his dad, a bullrider himself, for interpreting. “My dad went a long and listened. When you are a kid you don’t really listen very well, so my dad would listen and then tell me what to do. We’ve also learned stuff from watching other competitors and listening along the way,” he said.
Ping said rodeo is in his blood – his dad and grandfather rodeod and he himself learned to ride a horse at a young age.
“One year when I was about eight, I wanted to enter a rodeo in Mobridge. I wanted to enter the bull riding but they didn’t have enough bareback riders so I had to enter that, too. I’d never thought about barebacks, but then I started practicing that, and now that’s kind of my main event.”
Ping has competed in Las Vegas four times and twice in Ft. Worth for the Junior World Finals. “That’s helped me with pressure and stuff. They were big rodeos. The Junior High rodeo is about the same size,” he said.
Bareback riding is now his favorite event. “It’s the most fun, I guess. I’m better at it than the other ones,” he explains.
Ping’s parents are Travis and Katherine Ping.
Junior High Bareback Riding Average
1. (SD) Taos Weborg, St. Charles, S.D., 220
2. (AB) Quaide Skjonsberg, Bluffton, Alb., 219
3. (SD) Talon Ping, Highmore, S.D., 211.5
4. (NE) Kanin Heath, Minden, Neb., 199
5. (IL) Stetson Cornman, Herrin, Ill., 198
6. (AZ) Braylon Johnson, Prescott, Ariz., 196.5
6. (OR) Sean Mahoney, Bend, Ore., 196.5
6. (TX) Brant Cookston, Trinidad, Texas, 196.5
9. (TX) Jaspur Farris, Brady, Texas, 195.5
10. (ND) Chase Kling, Belfield, N.D., 190.5
11. (WY) Tyson Schmelzle, Gillette, Wyo., 190
12. (UT) Kyson Gourdin, Erda, Utah, 188.5
13. (TX) Peyton Mooneyham, Kennard, Texas, 183
14. (CO) WJ Ellerman, Brighton, Colo., 180.5
15. (OK) Clay Matlock, Valliant, Okla., 177.5
16. (LA) Jakob Simoneaux, Palmetto, La., 175
17. (ID) Kole Younger, Grace, Idaho, 145.5
18. (UT) Trygg Madsen, Morgan, Utah, 135
19. (IA) Chase Owens, Truman, Minn., 128
20. (IA) Hadley Harris, New Market, Iowa, 125.5
Barrel Racing Average
1. (TX) Skyler Nicholas, Rockdale, Texas, 46.889
2. (MT) Mylee Kobold, Shepherd, Mont., 47.239
3. (TX) Josie Whittington, Idabel, Okla., 47.306
4. (ND) Carlee Miller, Bowman, N.D., 47.495
5. (AZ) Saige Scott, Chino Valley, Ariz., 47.589
6. (IA) Augusta Warren, Ottumwa, Iowa, 47.74
7. (OK) Merrick Moyer, Woodward, Okla., 47.926
8. (ND) Zoey Wagoner, Arnegard, N.D., 48.043
9. (NE) Rylan Swanson, Arthur, Neb., 48.144
10. (AZ) Savanna Keith, Stanfield, Ariz., 48.182
11. (UT) Denim Wilson, Tabiona, Utah, 48.243
12. (OH) Taylor Phillips, Amanda, Ohio, 48.261
13. (KS) Olivia Harland, Buffalo, Okla., 48.269
14. (WY) Tye Westbrook, Casper, Wyo., 48.408
15. (ND) Kinley Follman, Towner, N.D., 48.454
16. (WY) Hadley Thompson, Yoder, Wyo., 48.47
17. (AZ) Laney Salo, Wickenburg, Ariz., 48.556
18. (OK) Gracie Snyder, Hendrix, Okla., 53.027
19. (OK) Chazli Massey, Addington, Okla., 53.297
20. (NM) Channing Robinson, Mesilla Park, N.M., 58.574
Boys Breakaway Average
1. (TX) Wyatt Howell, Godley, Texas, 8.47
2. (ID) Cinch Penrod, West Weber, Utah, 8.71
3. (AL) Houston Childers, Fairmount, Ga., 8.82
4. (WY) Carter Hutchison, Rozet, Wyo., 9.93
4. (LA) Will Pleasant, Marthaville, La., 9.93
6. (ND) Breece Oakland, Bismarck, N.D., 11.4
7. (CA) Tanner Felix, Plymouth, Calif., 11.44
8. (FL) Luke Roberts, Southwest Ranches, Fla., 11.78
9. (OK) Drey Taylor, Pocasset, Okla., 12.07
10. (WA) Bodee Gudmundson, Monroe, Wash., 13.96
11. (IL) Clay Koester, Dieterich, Ill., 18.99
12. (NV) Cade Steward, Logandale, Nev., 19.24
13. (NE) Parker Nokes, McCook, Neb., 21.25
14. (CO) Travis Canty, Sanford, Colo., 21.59
15. (NM) Devon Eakin, Pecos, Texas, 5.1
16. (ND) Bridger Llewellyn, Wibaux, Mont., 5.9
17. (TX) Rhyder Rosipal, Miami, Texas, 6.13
18. (FL) Slade Butts, Okeechobee, Fla., 7.51
19. (CA) Royce Brown, San Ardo, Calif., 9.84
20. (SD) Kanton Hunt, Ridgeview, S.D., 12.18
Boys Goat Tying Average
1. (AR) Cash Colclasure, Harrison, Ark., 30.12
2. (TX) Craig Sciba, Victoria, Texas, 30.25
3. (NE) Cazen Coffman-Smith, Milburn, Neb., 30.35
4. (CO) Wesley Lammers, Elizabeth, Colo., 31.24
5. (SD) Walker West, Pierre, S.D., 31.45
6. (CO) Stockton Sharon, Ordway, Colo., 31.64
7. (NM) Reno Scribner, Edgewood, N.M., 31.75
8. (UT) Quade Hughes, Veyo, Utah, 32.06
9. (IA) Dillon Eberline, Bristow, Iowa, 32.76
10. (TX) Hunter Martin, Center, Texas, 32.8
11. (MX) Beto Chapa , Monterrey, , 33.58
12. (IA) Colton Young, Ogden, Iowa, 34.05
13. (CA) Gus Hafenfeld, Weldon, Calif., 34.3
14. (TX) Bowie Eakin, Chillicothe, Texas, 34.44
15. (ND) Blu Miller, Bismarck, N.D., 35.12
16. (MT) Pacen Buller, Glendive, Mont., 35.31
17. (SD) Cayne Merrill, Wall, S.D., 36.04
18. (AB) Kade Strandquist, Stettler, Alb., 37
19. (ND) Holden Meyer, Berthold, N.D., 45.25
20. (OK) Case Chastain, Lexington, Okla., 19.68
Bull Riding Average
1. (MT) West Schroeder, Roscoe, Mont., 220.5
2. (ID) Travis Lloyd, Challis, Idaho, 210
3. (UT) Kyson Gourdin, Erda, Utah, 208.5
4. (AZ) J.R. Merritt, Taylor, Ariz., 203.5
5. (NM) Noah Gonzales, Edgewood, N.M., 155
6. (WA) Bodee Gudmundson, Monroe, Wash., 153
7. (OK) Braxton Bingham, Marlow, Okla., 143.5
8. (ND) Hayes Weinberger, Breien, N.D., 140.5
9. (FL) Tate Gray, Kenansville, Fla., 135.5
9. (TX) Travoris Zeno, Beaumont, Texas, 135.5
11. (TX) Noah Lee, Azle, Texas, 134.5
12. (SD) Talon Ping, Highmore, S.D., 133.5
13. (MS) Lane McManus, Hazlehurst, Miss., 132
14. (ND) Pitch Hager, Karlsruhe, N.D., 127.5
15. (MS) Carson Rodrigue, Thibodaux, La., 126
16. (MT) Jubal DeMers, Deer Lodge, Mont., 125.5
17. (SD) Taos Weborg, St. Charles, S.D., 124
18. (LA) Zach Reeves, Sulphur, La., 123
19. (MN) Blaine Carroll, Sacred Heart, Minn., 116.5
20. (CA) Gio Kent, Red Bluff, Calif., 82
Chute Dogging Average
1. (TX) Craig Sciba, Victoria, Texas, 9.42
2. (TX) Lane Leopold, Hallettsville, Texas, 9.74
3. (LA) Kole Landry, Arnaudville, La., 10.55
4. (ID) Rio Curtis, Gooding, Idaho, 11.59
5. (UT) Colter Bennett, Malad City, Idaho, 12.46
6. (AL) Hunter Clukey, Robertsdale, Ala., 13.14
7. (OK) Briar White, Lawton, Okla., 13.3
8. (SD) Talon Krolikowski, Martin, S.D., 13.54
9. (NM) Dawson Mathis, Amistad, N.M., 14.28
10. (WY) Truett Jaure, Rawlins, Wyo., 15.71
11. (AZ) Cole Hubbell, Patagonia, Ariz., 16.09
12. (NM) Reno Scribner, Edgewood, N.M., 17.36
13. (CA) Ilan Davis, Orland, Calif., 18.03
14. (AB) Kade Strandquist, Stettler, Alb., 18.55
15. (TN) Rivers Pratt, Jackson, Tenn., 19.67
16. (ND) Zane Wagoner, Arnegard, N.D., 19.68
17. (ID) Holdan Tubbs, Malad, Idaho, 21.5
18. (TX) Cole Willis, Pickton, Texas, 25.51
19. (CA) Blake White, Plymouth, Calif., 25.66
20. (IA) Bracken Collier, Grand River, Iowa, 36.21
Girls Breakaway Average
1. (TX) Colee Cox, Tell, Texas, 7.71
2. (FL) Annslee Gose, Lorida, Fla., 8.23
3. (MO) Skyler Florea, Maryville, Mo., 8.74
4. (LA) Ella Kay, Iowa, La., 9.26
5. (TX) Lucchese Reilly, Perrin, Texas, 10.01
6. (AL) Rendi Brogden, Clarksville, Fla., 10.17
7. (MS) Styles Smith, Sumrall, Miss., 10.39
8. (NM) Baylee Nunn, Bosque, N.M., 10.41
9. (NM) Avery Henard, Tatum, N.M., 10.55
10. (PA) Mariah Byers, Quarryville, Pa., 11.06
11. (OK) Chaynee Slavin, Canadian, Texas, 11.49
12. (AZ) Macy Compton, Tombstone, Ariz., 12.12
13. (AZ) Saige Scott, Chino Valley, Ariz., 12.81
14. (UT) Haven Hogge, Plain City, Utah, 21.21
15. (UT) Macklynn Greenhalgh, Delta, Colo., 29.07
16. (AL) Hattie Faulk, Samson, Ala., 6.81
17. (LA) Alex Poole, Lake Charles, La., 6.84
18. (MT) Josie Robb, Bozeman, Mont., 7.68
19. (KS) Laynee Roberts, Atlanta, Kan., 8.13
20. (AZ) Laney Salo, Wickenburg, Ariz., 8.35
Girls Goat Tying Average
1. (NM) Wacey Trujillo, Los Alamos, N.M., 21.85
2. (LA) Ella Kay, Iowa, La., 24
3. (TX) Drew Ellen Stewart, Normangee, Texas, 24.19
4. (NE) Sophie Hruby, Hemingford, Neb., 26.49
5. (UT) Oaklee Leavitt, Gunlock, Utah, 26.58
6. (LA) Kara-Lee Cormier, Lake Charles, La., 26.79
7. (FL) Dally Exposito, Okeechobee, Fla., 26.95
8. (ID) Mikell Keetch, Malad City, Idaho, 27.21
9. (KS) Grace Chadd, Macksville, Kan., 27.29
10. (ND) Teagan Homelvig, Rhame, N.D., 28.23
11. (OK) Merrick Moyer, Woodward, Okla., 28.33
12. (MN) Lana Houck, North Branch, Minn., 28.95
13. (TN) Roany Clendenin, Paris, Tenn., 29.26
14. (CO) Shaylee Spaid, Rifle, Colo., 29.66
15. (MO) Ada Ferrell, Wright City, Mo., 32.05
16. (SD) Tiersyn Grubb, Spearfish, S.D., 33
17. (CO) Shylene Drumm, Durango, Colo., 33.66
18. (TX) Addi Carney, Crockett, Texas, 34.84
19. (ID) Kenlee Kunz, Montpelier, Idaho, 17.73
20. (PA) Taylor Reever, Thomasville, Pa., 19.19
21. (ND) Kami Guty, York, N.D., 19.72
Pole Bending Average
1. (OK) Chaynee Slavin, Canadian, Texas, 60.843
2. (LA) Presley Gunter, Sulphur, La., 60.848
3. (TX) Mia Janosky, Bleiblerville, Texas, 60.954
4. (OK) Merrick Moyer, Woodward, Okla., 60.957
5. (TX) Caylee Ford, DeBerry, Texas, 61.176
6. (NV) Huntley Byrd, Winnemucca, Nev., 61.469
7. (OK) Gracie Snyder, Hendrix, Okla., 61.534
8. (WY) Tess Jaure, Rawlins, Wyo., 61.585
9. (NM) Channing Robinson, Mesilla Park, N.M., 62.196
10. (CA) Kinzie Hansen, Paso Robles, Calif., 62.328
11. (NM) Shae Rios, Moriarty, N.M., 62.871
12. (UT) Libby Cornwall, Dammeron Valley, Utah, 65.677
13. (LA) Kodi Miller, Leesville, La., 65.936
14. (ID) Presleigh Steadman, Grace, Idaho, 66.405
15. (ND) Carlee Miller, Bowman, N.D., 67.553
16. (MS) Jenna Necaise, Perkinston, Miss., 67.577
17. (FL) Annslee Gose, Lorida, Fla., 71.851
18. (KY) KayLynn Payne, Wingo, Ky., 72.008
19. (IA) Macy Shelton, Bedford, Iowa, 41.792
20. (AZ) Southern Keith, Stanfield, Ariz., 41.809
Ribbon Roping Average
1. (TX) Bella Sciba, Victoria, Texas, Craig Sciba, Victoria, Texas, 21.86
2. (LA) Colt Guillot, Arnaudville, La., Keylee Izard, Sulphur, La., 27.64
3. (AZ) Colter Lee Todd, Willcox, Ariz., Savanna Keith, Stanfield, Ariz., 29.3
4. (KY) Cailey Divine, Morganfield, Ky., Jordan Steele, London, Ky., 30.75
5. (IA) Cort Jones, Allerton, Iowa, Myler Maher, Hamburg, Iowa, 34.75
6. (FL) Slone Fleckinger, Cocoa, Fla., Reese Stokes, Okeechobee, Fla., 36.13
7. (AR) Dakota Beechy, Mount Ida, Ark., Chloie Thomas, Farmington, Ark., 36.48
8. (NM) Reno Scribner, Edgewood, N.M., Wacey Trujillo, Los Alamos, N.M., 37.62
9. (IA) Colton Young, Ogden, Iowa, Meredith Beaumont, Albia, Iowa, 38.08
10. (MO) Coy Cordonnier, King City, Mo., Kynder Florea, Maryville, Mo., 41.9
11. (AZ) Ryker Sarchett, Phoenix, Ariz., Lacey Benge, Casa Grande, Ariz., 43.55
12. (MT) Dylan Burger, Helena, Mont., Maysa LaFromboise, Helena, Mont., 46.47
13. (AZ) Nolan Andersen, Casa Grande, Ariz., Dally Peterson, Paradise, Ariz., 47.88
14. (LA) Kayson Lasyone, Winnfield, La., Kara-Lee Cormier, Lake Charles, La., 19.01
15. (AR) Jim McNabb, Hattieville, Ark., Harlee Harris, Vilonia, Ark., 19.1
16. (KS) Ty McCullough, Hutchinson, Kan., Emerson Hoppes, Galva, Kan., 22.11
17. (CA) Betty Branquinho, Buellton, Calif., Colter Tannehill, Paso Robles, Calif., 23.41
18. (ND) Cashin Carson, Grassy Butte, N.D., Miranda Mosset, Hazen, N.D., 24.04
19. (OK) Jett Carr, Pawhuska, Okla., Lainey Tarwater, Barnsdall, Okla., 25.58
20. (ID) Rio Curtis, Gooding, Idaho, Adalynn Graybeal, Gooding, Idaho, 26.56
21. (NM) Tyan Gonzales, Seboyeta, N.M., Caydence Roberts, Las Cruces, N.M., 28.4
22. (NE) Colton Leach, Dunning, Neb., Kallan Cox, Purdum, Neb., 29
23. (ND) Burel Erickson, Almont, N.D., Megan Dunlop, Rolla, N.D., 29.27
24. (KS) Brecken Tullis, Augusta, Kan., Weston Smyth, Hutchinson, Kan., 29.3
25. (ND) Rubi Johnson, Belfield, N.D., Teigen Earsley, Baldwin, N.D., 30.51
Junior High Saddle Bronc Riding Average
1. (NM) Hardy Osborn, Fort Sumner, N.M., 209
2. (ID) Travis Lloyd, Challis, Idaho, 203.5
3. (WA) Bodee Gudmundson, Monroe, Wash., 201
4. (WI) Tripp Kite, Oxford, Wis., 197.5
5. (ND) Zane Wagoner, Arnegard, N.D., 197
6. (IL) Stetson Cornman, Herrin, Ill., 193
7. (NE) Cort Buss, Atkinson, Neb., 191.5
8. (UT) Trygg Madsen, Morgan, Utah, 189.5
9. (IA) Brody Cowan, Cherokee, Iowa, 188
10. (TX) Bowie Eakin, Chillicothe, Texas, 184
11. (NE) Kasten Ruether, Beaver Crossing, Neb., 183
11. (OK) Carson New, Fletcher, Okla., 183
13. (UT) Caseyn Scarbrough, Lucedale, Miss., 182
14. (LA) Zach Reeves, Sulphur, La., 180.5
15. (CO) Wesley Lammers, Elizabeth, Colo., 179.5
16. (ID) Weston White, Garland, Utah, 179
17. (CO) Joshua Love, Eaton, Colo., 177.5
18. (SD) Talon Krolikowski, Martin, S.D., 177
19. (NV) Tucker Shippy, Deeth, Nev., 176
20. (LA) Brant Schexnider, Kaplan, La., 132
Team Roping Average
1. (KS) Steele Smith, Medicine Lodge, Kan., Logan Vander Hamm, Ingalls, Kan., 21.82
2. (ND) Cashin Carson, Grassy Butte, N.D., Cannin Carson, Grassy Butte, N.D., 31.17
3. (UT) Tate Crandall, Payson, Utah, Koda Peterson, Delta, Utah, 37.31
4. (MX) Beto Chapa , Monterrey, , Valeria Ortiz , Apodaca, , 42.66
5. (SD) Sern Weishaar, Belle Fourche, S.D., Slone Weishaar, Belle Fourche, S.D., 50.56
6. (AZ) Colter Lee Todd, Willcox, Ariz., Nolan Andersen, Casa Grande, Ariz., 52.23
7. (NE) Parker Nokes, McCook, Neb., Korbin Druery, Anselmo, Neb., 54.26
8. (TX) Braden Martinez, Poteet, Texas, Cross Ringelstein, Pleasanton, Texas, 16.46
9. (SD) Brand Hilgenkamp, Wall, S.D., Casper Hammerstrom, New Underwood, S.D., 17.1
10. (NM) Tyan Gonzales, Seboyeta, N.M., Dax Sullivan, Peralta, N.M., 20.2
11. (NM) Kyon Hatley, Hobbs, N.M., Cooper Young, Silver City, N.M., 23.38
12. (WI) Carley Gukenberger, Marshfield, Wis., Clint Mitchell, Boscobel, Wis., 24
13. (IA) Cort Jones, Allerton, Iowa, Bryson Sprouse, Bloomfield, Iowa, 25.96
14. (NM) Macen Segura, Stanley, N.M., Rance Rathjen, Ignacio, Colo., 26.04
15. (OK) Kaxton Kolb, Cherokee, Okla., Hazen Suit, Ames, Okla., 33.64
16. (AL) Zoey Carpenter, Rutledge, Ala., Houston Childers, Fairmount, Ga., 34.17
17. (CO) Hogan Kelley, Golden, Colo., Wesley Lammers, Elizabeth, Colo., 47.19
18. (VA) Wyatt Childress, Big Island, Va., Sean Stone, Dunnsville, Va., 59.22
19. (AR) Cooper Caldwell, Wilmar, Ark., Jake Barnett, Heber Springs, Ark., 8.11
20. (AL) Garrison Sconyers, Coffee Springs, Ala., Griffin Coe, Oneonta, Ala., 9.53
Tie-Down Roping Average
1. (NM) Reno Scribner, Edgewood, N.M., 34.59
2. (OK) Briar White, Lawton, Okla., 35.37
3. (TX) Ta’Colton Calhoun, Anderson, Texas, 35.65
4. (UT) Brannam Cumbie, Tremonton, Utah, 37.57
5. (TX) Bill Odell, Liberty, Texas, 37.8
6. (SD) Hayes Burress, Isabel, S.D., 37.89
7. (AB) Kade Strandquist, Stettler, Alb., 38.4
8. (LA) Carter Primeaux, Erath, La., 39.46
9. (AZ) Nolan Andersen, Casa Grande, Ariz., 40.67
10. (NE) Tyler McCauley, Pender, Neb., 41.51
11. (IA) Colton Young, Ogden, Iowa, 46.23
12. (NM) Macen Segura, Stanley, N.M., 47.14
13. (TX) Myles Nixon, Nara Visa, N.M., 48.97
14. (NM) Rance Rathjen, Ignacio, Colo., 49.74
15. (NE) Owen Littau, Newport, Neb., 49.77
16. (WY) Braxton Burford, Mitchell, Neb., 50.52
17. (CA) Ilan Davis, Orland, Calif., 54.02
18. (TX) Case Cerny, Pattison, Texas, 21.91
19. (AR) Cash Colclasure, Harrison, Ark., 28.8
20. (MS) Rylan Ladner, Kiln, Miss., 28.86
Team Standings
1. TEXAS, 14,015.00
2. NEW MEXICO, 7,870.00
3. OKLAHOMA, 7,840.00
4. LOUISIANA, 7,020.00
5. UTAH, 6,550.00
6. ARIZONA, 5,705.00
7. NORTH DAKOTA, 5,525.00
8. SOUTH DAKOTA, 5,100.00
9. IDAHO, 4,965.00
10. NEBRASKA, 4,400.00
11. IOWA, 3,535.00
12. FLORIDA, 3,105.00
13. COLORADO, 3,005.00
14. WYOMING, 2,850.00
15. CALIFORNIA, 2,360.00
16. ALABAMA, 2,050.00
17. ALBERTA, 2,045.00
18. MONTANA, 2,040.00
19. KANSAS, 1,955.00
20. ARKANSAS, 1,915.00
