South Dakota Strong: Sunshine state dominates junior high bareback event

It’s never a surprise to see a South Dakota bareback or bronc rider at the top of the leaderboard. So it was no shock that the Mount Rushmore state left its mark on the Junior High National Rodeo Association finals in the bareback riding, along with several other events.

In fact, the entire Tri-State Livestock News region was well represented with junior high athletes who showed they are among the nation’s top in each event.

When the bareback steers stopped bucking and the points calculated, Taos Weborg of St. Charles, South Dakota was named the junior high world champion while Talon Ping, Highmore, South Dakota ended up third in the world. In the Junior High rodeos, the rough stock riders get on steers instead of horses for the bareback and saddle bronc events. Bulls are used for the bullriding event.

The two also helped the South Dakota boys’ team earn enough points to land in third place overall, and the South Dakota combined boys/girls team to finish the year in eighth.

Both boys live on ranches and said it took some preparation to get ready to leave for Perry, Georgia for the June 19-25, 2022, event.

“There is a lot of work when you get home, but it’s not too bad,” said Weborg, who said he and his dad traveled with their ranch’s hired man Jim and his son – Jayder Schonebaum who competed in chute dogging, ending the year 36th out of 132 competitors.

Both Talon and Taos help with ranch work. Here Taos is pictured wrestling calves.



Weborg, who is also active in track, football and wrestling throughout the year, said his family is busy haying now that he and his dad returned from Georgia.

The busy athlete who focuses solely on roughstock events, will be an 8th grader next year ended up tying for second and third in the barebacks and was third overall in the bulls in the South Dakota state finals. He’s been competing for a while. “I’ve been rodeoing since I was in first grade, I think. I started getting on ponies and such. But I started getting on sheep when I was little,” he said.

Taos took home the champion bareback saddle.



Taos rides a bareback steer at Junior High Nationals in Perry, Georgia.



Weborg said he used to have some critters to help him practice his bareback and bull riding skills, but he’s outgrown the animals he owns, so lately he’s been practicing on Jerry Salonen’s bucking machine. “Jerry takes the time to help any kid who needs it,” said Taos’s mom Meg. Taos’s dad also spends a lot of time helping him practice.

Weborg arrived home with a new saddle, buckle, Yeti cooler, Beck sunglasses, and 12 pair of Cinch jeans and/or shirts for the year. In addition to winning the bareback event, he landed in 17th place in bullriding.

Weborg’s parents are Tony and Meg Weborg.

Talon Ping, a soon-to-be freshman at Highmore High School, ended a phenomenal year in the state of South Dakota (state bareback riding champion, bull riding champion, 3rd place in tie down roping) with a great year in the national realm, too. Talon ended up third in barebacks, 12th in bull riding and out of the placings in tie down roping. He took 10th place in the all-around.

"Talon (left) and Taos are very good friends. They have been competing against each otther since 4H rodeo started. The have ridden in Vegas together many times. So this is exciting for them," said Taos's mom Meg Weborg. Courtesy photo



Ping, who says he had never been to Georgia, traveled with his family (minus the youngest of his three little sisters – she stayed home with grandma and grandpa) in their suburban, while a friend hauled his rope horse.

His mare has “never really left home,” he said, but “she did better than I thought she would,” with the long trip, he said.

Preparations to leave for Georgia included more than rodeo practice.

“We had to work really hard before we left to get everything done,” said Ping. ‘Then my grandparents helped do the chores that we still had while we were gone,” he said. Ping said he and his family got their cattle worked and out to pasture and did extra feeding so that his grandparents “wouldn’t have to start a tractor” to take care of the minimal chores that were left for them to do.

Ping credits his dad for helping him practice “as soon as it’s not too wet,” any time they can fit it into their busy days on the ranch.

Talon rides a bareback steer at the South Dakota state finals. Courtesy photo



Talon Ping. Courtesy photo



Talon brought home the hardware from Junior High nationals, winning third in barebacks and 12th in bull riding, and also qualified in tie-down roping. He also won the short go in barebacks. Courtesy photo



“Dad is there every day to help me practice,” he said.

“Whenever we get time to practice, we do – whenever we get a little break.”

Father and son attended a few clinics a few years back, and Talon credits his dad, a bullrider himself, for interpreting. “My dad went a long and listened. When you are a kid you don’t really listen very well, so my dad would listen and then tell me what to do. We’ve also learned stuff from watching other competitors and listening along the way,” he said.

Ping said rodeo is in his blood – his dad and grandfather rodeod and he himself learned to ride a horse at a young age.

“One year when I was about eight, I wanted to enter a rodeo in Mobridge. I wanted to enter the bull riding but they didn’t have enough bareback riders so I had to enter that, too. I’d never thought about barebacks, but then I started practicing that, and now that’s kind of my main event.”

Ping has competed in Las Vegas four times and twice in Ft. Worth for the Junior World Finals. “That’s helped me with pressure and stuff. They were big rodeos. The Junior High rodeo is about the same size,” he said.

Bareback riding is now his favorite event. “It’s the most fun, I guess. I’m better at it than the other ones,” he explains.

Ping’s parents are Travis and Katherine Ping.