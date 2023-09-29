South Dakota students eat local beef, bison for school lunch

Everyone remembers what school lunches were like as a kid. Maybe it was a peanut butter sandwich from home, or perhaps goulash or pizza in the cafeteria. There are often pleasant memories and foods that school-age kids wrinkle their noses at (looking at you, cooked spinach!).

Thanks in part to a grant, schoolchildren at five South Dakota schools will enjoy beef and buffalo sourced from local ranches and cattle operations for their school lunches at Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, Dupree, Timber Lake, Takini and Tiospaye Topa.

The Farm to School Program is not new to the Timber Lake school district, as they started utilizing the program last year with several local beef producers.

“Many of these schools already serve donated beef, but we wanted to have a more consistent source for the schools,” says Jayme Murray, CEO, Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Buffalo Authority Corporation. “It’s always been tough with buffalo because the price is so much higher than beef, to keep the price point down. Schools have money to buy food; why can’t they use that money to buy local food?”

Nutritious, Affordable, Locally Grown

The goals of the Farm to School Program grant are to improve communities’ access to nutritious, affordable, locally grown, culturally significant foods by linking local food production to local needs. The program is designed to enhance marketing opportunities for farmers, encourage family farming and the preservation of agricultural traditions, inform public policy, and further understanding of the links between farming, food, health and local economies.

“We’ve used the funding for training opportunities, such as bringing in a Native American chef to the National School Lunch program for hands-on training in preparing buffalo for children,” Murray adds. “We’ve hired a few people to work with the school and get started buying the meat.”

Thus far, CRST Buffalo Authority Corporation has received two USDA grants, totaling more than $140,000—to plan and implement the program. The corporation has teamed up with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, Bureau of Indian Education, South Dakota Beef Council, Tribal Ag Council and Tribal Buffalo Council, and the Nebraska and Montana Farm to School Programs to make the South Dakota program a reality.

Caption: Chef Mariah Gladstone, Indigikitchen, demonstrates how to use beef and buffalo meat in traditional recipes. Irona Howe | Courtesy photo image-36

“We’ve also done some outreach, including sending 20 local beef and buffalo producers to South Dakota State University for a workshop to get them thinking about getting their product in the school lunch program,” Murray says. “Now we’re getting to where we’re determining how many pounds we need and what local producers are able to provide.”

Murray says the CRST Buffalo Authority Corporation is working on an agreement with the Nature Conservancy to donate buffalo for consumption starting this fall. The schools will only have to pay for the processing of the meat, which will be done through West Side Meats in Mobridge, SD.

The first order of buffalo is scheduled to be delivered to the Cheyenne-Eagle Butte school on October 11.

Example dishes made from beef and buffalo by Chef Mariah Gladstone, Indigikitchen. Irona Howe | Courtesy photo image-37

Another sample of meals the chef created. Courtesy photo image-38

Taking a Shot

The Farm to School Program got started because of a desire to get better food products into the lunch program for kids, according to Murray.

“We knew we wanted to get local beef and buffalo in schools, and we saw the grant opportunity, so we took the shot,” he says. “The biggest challenge has been overcoming misinformation.”

Some families thought that meat for school lunches must be USDA inspected, but it only must be state inspected—the same level of inspection that is provided at West Side Meats.

Murray says that while the federal grant process can be daunting to gather all the necessary information, expressing the vision of the program was easy. Many federal grant programs can be found online.

“The donated beef program is really popular in western South Dakota, and it’s a great program,” Murray says. “What we wanted to change was that the producers get paid for their product.”

Three other South Dakota organizations also received USDA grants.