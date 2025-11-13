South Dakota: Students learn importance of ag trade missions through trip to Ireland

While classroom learning provides foundational knowledge, five students from the University of South Dakota , Beacom School of Business took part in a trade mission to Ireland for the American Irish State Legislators Caucus with South Dakota’s governor and state leaders, offering them exposure to real-world policy processes.

These business students from USD’s Presidential Student Leadership Institute joined Gov. Larry Rhoden, state legislators and South Dakota Trade on a journey to Ireland this summer to promote international trade and South Dakota’s key exports of beef, ethanol and biotechnology products. The trip for the students was funded through a donor.

USD students Grand Nieuwendorp, Ethan Gladue and Karlye Maras; SD Gov. Larry Rhoden and First Lady Sandra Rhoden; SD Trade CEO Jesse Fonkert; USD School of Business Chelsea Limoges and USD students Melanie Brozik and Jacob Eben. The group visited Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland during their trip to promote international trade in August. Photo provided by University of South Dakota. image-22

Chelsea Limoges, Director of Industry Engagement for the USD School of Business, said, “It was a unique opportunity to invest in the future of South Dakota’s communities through student-led innovation and leadership. It was a very South Dakota experience as the students could interact and learn during the seven days spent together in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”

“The trip was impressive and gave the students a high-level overview and an opportunity to learn about the strengths of South Dakota products such as ethanol and beef. As a small country, Ireland has developed many efficiencies. The discussions reviewed current regulations and ways that businesses can collaborate in the future. The experience also showed them how the government develops policies and offered insights into behind-the-scenes interactions.”

The mission aimed to capitalize on recently announced trade agreement frameworks between the United States, the U.K., and the European Union, promoting South Dakota’s beef and ethanol industries, which were key elements of the U.K. agreement. Representatives from South Dakota’s beef and ethanol sectors joined the delegation to promote expanded trade.

Even though USD doesn’t focus on agriculture with agronomy and range management classes, the students brought their business knowledge to the table as they observed the talks. Limoges said, “With the partnership with SD Trade, Midwestern values were evident in the give and take. By meeting face-to-face, those from both countries developed trust relationships, which is meaningful in discussions about agriculture down the road. It puts South Dakota in the game and opens doors for further discussions.”

Limoges said USD developed a new major for agribusiness leadership, which began this fall. “We understand the needs of those involved in ag businesses.”

As coordinator for the trip, she added, “I really loved this trip. It taught the students so much. The students looked past the suits and cultivated relationships. It’s been great to listen to the student testimonials where they share what they learned and how it will impact their future.”

Ethan Gladue, a senior business analytics major from Sioux Falls, said the trip narrowed his post-graduate plans down to a career in international trade or public policy. He said it was one of the “best experiences” from his college career and gave him a new perspective on everything he’s studied for the last three years.

“I didn’t realize how big a role international trade (plays), and how much public policy relies on it, and how much that affects trade,” Gladue said. “It gave me a whole new perspective on international trade. Going in as business students opened my eyes to the possibilities of what public policy can do for trade.”

On the trip, the students listened to a panel of Ireland’s handful of political parties, a business panel, and a higher education panel at the Google headquarters in Dublin with South Dakota State University President Barry Dunn. SDSU and University College Dublin, National University of Ireland, signed an agreement on academic cooperation approved by the Board of Regents in April.

Navigating the regulatory systems is one issue discussed while looking at potential markets and how producers can fill those needs. Policy changes day to day, but concerns about the environment and sustainability were clear on both sides.

These are areas that will provide tremendous research opportunities to connect products like renewable energy. Being in the room for discussions will lead to continued conversations in the future. Students could see the potential for businesses partnering with this country for economic development.

“This was an excellent way to shape student leaders by helping them learn about potential collaboration,” Limoges said. “It helps them understand the broader systems. We need to do more of this to give them confidence in working with global trade. This pushed them beyond the university classroom and gave them a global perspective on opportunities. This is something you can’t learn by reading about it in a book; you just can’t.”

By witnessing the ag policy talks about ethanol and beef trade, the sessions gave the students insights into the commitments made by businesses. By meeting with their Irish counterparts, the leaders signaled their desire to take their business to the next level. This reinforced the importance of trade in the future. It also reinforced the role of ag in South Dakota in feeding and fueling the world.

The trip was part of the governor’s keeping South Dakota “Open for Opportunity” stateside and internationally. The U.K. and Ireland need a lot of consumables like beef and ethanol. USD officials said in a press release that the state is 47th in the nation for international trade exports, so South Dakota Trade is working to increase the state’s ranking and expand its international trade presence.

While there, the students networked with Gov. Rhoden and First Lady Sandra Rhoden; Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Secretary Hunter Roberts; legislators from 15 other states; Irish lawmakers; officials with South Dakota Trade and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development; state Reps. Jessica Bahmuller and Greg Jamison; and state Sens. Stephanie Sauder and Jamie Smith.

Limoges emphasized, “Despite our state being landlocked, we can think past the boundaries and look at trade to offer goods worldwide, which will help the local economy in our state. Ireland is a beautiful country, very culture driven, which resonates with us as Midwesterners. We certainly hope to continue the relationship we developed. This was a wonderful opportunity to be there with Gov. Rhoden and the other officials.”

Connie Sieh Groop of Frederick is a veteran journalist and writer who has focused on all aspects of the agriculture industry during her career.