South Dakota: Study committee on property tax assessment methodology seeking public testimony for Sept. meeting





PIERRE – When the Study Committee on Property Tax Assessment Methodology holds its third meeting of the 2024 Interim on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, members will have their ears open, ready to listen. Co-chairs Senator Randy Deibert (R-Spearfish) and Representative Drew Peterson (R-Salem) are encouraging the public to attend and provide their comments, concerns, and questions on property tax assessments in South Dakota.

The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. (CT) in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota. Testifiers will be able to participate remotely via electronic conference or in person, but preference will be given to testifiers participating in person. The full agenda is available online.

People interested in testifying at the September 11, 2024, meeting are asked to submit an email notice to either co-chair at least 48 hours prior to the meeting. Senator Deibert can be reached at randy.deibert@sdlegislature.gov while Representative Peterson’s email address is drew.peterson@sdlegislature.gov . Written testimony is also welcome and can be submitted by email to either address.

The Study Committee on Property Tax Assessment Methodology is tasked with examining the methodology used to determine property assessments for real estate taxation purposes. The study includes the roles of the South Dakota Department of Revenue and local governments in the assessment process as well as policies that could be updated or implemented to improve the accuracy and consistency of property assessments.

In addition to Senator Deibert and Representative Peterson, members include Senators Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton), Liz Larson (D-Sioux Falls), Al Novstrup (R-Aberdeen), and Larry Zikmund (R-Sioux Falls); and Representatives Mary Fitzgerald (R-Spearfish), Trish Ladner (R-Hot Springs), Ernie Otten (R-Tea), Marty Overweg (R-New Holland), and Tim Reisch (R-Howard).

–South Dakota Legislative Research Council