South Dakota Study Committee on Property Tax to meet Oct. 20

The Study Committee on Property Tax Structure and Tax Burden will hold its third meeting of the 2022 Interim on Thursday, October 20, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. (CT).

The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 362 of the State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota, to allow for both remote and in-person participation. The committee, chaired by Representative Trish Ladner (R-Hot Springs) with vice chair Senator Mary Duvall (R-Pierre), will review bill drafts for the 2023 Legislative Session and hear from Wendy Semmler, Director of the Property Tax Division with the Department of Revenue. Public testimony will also be taken.

The full agenda is available online.

In addition to Representative Ladner and Senator Duvall, members include Representatives Kirk Chaffee (R-Whitewood), Mike Derby (R-Rapid City), Tim Goodwin (R-Rapid City), Lance Koth (R-Mitchell), Oren Lesmeister (D-Parade), Larry Tidemann (R-Brookings), and Mike Weisgram (R-Fort Pierre); and Senators Gary Cammack (R-Union Center), Jessica Castleberry (R-Rapid City), Casey Crabtree (R-Madison), Jack Kolbeck (R-Sioux Falls), Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls), and Larry Zikmund (R-Sioux Falls).

–South Dakota Legislative Research Council