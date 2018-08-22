South Dakota Summer Spotlight results

HURON (August 17, 2018) – The annual 2018 South Dakota Summer Spotlight, hosted by the South Dakota Beef Breeds Council was held July 26 – 29, 2018 in Huron, SD. There was approximately 1200 animals shown by 625 exhibitors.

Beef Heifer Show

Grand Champion Heifer, a Sim Solution heifer, shown by Kenidey Effling; Reserve Champion Heifer, an Angus heifer shown by Sawyer Styles; Third Overall Heifer, a Hereford heifer was shown by Chesney Effling; she also exhibited the fourth Overall Heifer with her reserve Hereford heifer and Fifth Overall Heifer was Chianina heifer shown by Evan Dutenhoffer.

Market beef

Korbin Leddy won the Grand Champion Market Animal with a Charolais steer; followed by Ty Bergh with his Maine Anjou steer for Reserve. Chloe Hazel exhibited the reserve Maine Anjou steer to win Third overall market animal; Payton Beare took Fourth overall honors with her Crossbred Steer and Fifth overall was shown by Jaxon Schrag with his reserve Crossbred steer.

Sullivans/Stockshow U conducted showmanship clinics for all species (beef, goats, sheep and swine) throughout the weekend and provided top 5 prizes for Senior, Junior and Beginner winners for each species. The beef showmanship contest was held on Friday.

Top 5 Senior beef showmen:

Grand, Sammi Schrag, Reserve, Allyson Beninga, Third, Alexa Montagne, Fourth, Kaden Leddy, Fifth, Trevor Johnson.

Top 5 Junior beef showmen:

Grand, Kenidey Effling, Reserve, Devon Moore, Third Harley Heim, Fourth, Chloe Hazel and Fifth, Payton Coyle.

Top 5 Beginner beef showmen:

Grand, Wyatt James, Reserve, Kinzly Altena, Third, Haleigh Holt, Fourth, Memphis Peterson and Fifth, Kirsten Heim. The overall champion showman was our Junior showman, Kenidey Effling.

Breeding Doe – Goat:

Grand Champion and Reserve: Hannah Peterson.

Overall Market Goat:

Carissa Scheel exhibited the Champion followed by Danika Gordon with Reserve.

Senior Goat Showmanship:

Grand Senior showman was Hannah Peterson, Reserve Senior was Kaleb Lunstra followed by Riley Larson (3rd), Danika Gordon (4th) and Tessa Erdman (5th).

Junior Goat Showmanship:

Grand -Carissa Scheel, Reserve Junior was Colton Michalek, Bennett Gordon (3rd), Ryder Michalek (4th) and Lincoln Dikoff (5th). Teagan Scheel was the Grand Beginner showman followed by Lindsey Mehlberg as Reserve, Hunter Heezen (3rd), Jarrett Erdmann (4th) and Payton Hellmann (5th).

Market Sheep

Madison Fairley earned Grand Champion Market Lamb honors and Dawsyn Moroz Baldwin was Reserve Champion.

Top 5 Senior sheep showman

Grand, Hunter Miller; Reserve, Brinn Begalka; Third, Dawsyn Moroz Baldwin; Fourth, Jessica Kott and Fifth Tessa Erdmann.

Junior Sheep Showmanship

Grand – Andrea Miller followed by Camden Miller, Reserve; Raina Johnson, Third; Holden Hegg, Fourth and Madison Fairley, Fifth.

Beginner Sheep Showmanship:

Tayden Miller Grand; Jovie Wirt Reserve; Teagan Miller Third; Cooper Bischoff Fourth and Will Fairley Fifth.

Breeding Sheep

Supreme Champion Ewe was a Suffolk shown by Reasa Zelinsky, Reserve was shown by Carissa Scheel with her All Wool Breed. The Supreme Champion Ram was shown by Tyson Miller with his Southdown Ram with Reserve honors going to Reasa Zelinsky with a Suffolk. Caleb Bratland was the Senior Showman Champion. Reasa Zelinsky was the Champion Junior showman and Jessica Kott was reserve. Tyson Miller was the Champion Beginner showman and Tayden Miller was reserve.

Market Barrows

Grand Champion was shown by Cash Voegele followed by Cash Lehrman with Reserve.

Market Gilt

Khloe Klinkhammer exhibited the Champion followed by Voegele family with Reserve.

Prospect Barrow

Champion was shown by Lindsey Mertens with Reserve being shown by Voegele Family.

Prospect Gilt

Cash Lehrman showed the Champion and Brent Nelson received Reserve honors.

Grand Champion Hog

Grand Champion was Cash Voegele with his Market Barrow and Reserve was shown by Lindsey Mertens with her Prospect Barrow.

Hog showmanship, Senior

Carter Calmus was the Grand Senior followed by Lindsey Mertens Reserve, Trevor Johnson Third, Karlee Mertens Fourth and Makayla Nelson Fifth.

Hog showmanship, Junior

The Grand Champion was Cash Voegele, Tanner Van Assalt was Reserve, Cash Lehrman was Third, Tanner Calmus was Fourth and Garret Mertens was Fifth. Sage Voegele was the Grand Beginner showman, Max Nordland Reserve, Lacie Weber Third, Dayton Olson Fourth and Landon Coyle Fifth. Creighton Wernin was the Grand Novice showman and Hudsen Hansen was Reserve.

On Friday, the SDSU Meat Science department conducted "Beyond the Breeds: SDSU Young Animal Scientist Workshop." This was sponsored by Martin-Trudeau Insurance.

For more information on the South Dakota Summer Spotlight, check out the event Facebook page. F

–S.D. Summer Spotlight