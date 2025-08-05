Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

HURON, S.D. (August 2, 2025) – The 2025 South Dakota Summer Spotlight, hosted by the South Dakota Beef Breeds Council was held July 23 – 27, 2025 in Huron, S.D. at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds. Nearly 1,900 entries were shown by more than 560 exhibitors. These exhibitors, all under the age of 21, are South Dakota residents or members of South Dakota 4-H and/or South Dakota FFA programs.

Additionally, more than 140 corporate and individual sponsors from across the country help fund the Spotlight Show including Platinum Sponsors – Groton Ag Partners, Huron Business Improvement District, Runnings, South Dakota Beef Boosters, Sullivan Supply, Inc., Trans Ova Genetics, and Werning Cattle. With these generous financial contributions, the show provides a family-friendly event centered on animal welfare, fellowship and educational opportunities.

Several educational and fellowship opportunities were available throughout the weekend for the youth exhibitors and their families, including a new Livestock Judging Contest on Friday morning, sponsored by the South Dakota Jr. Simmental Association (SDJSA). Additionally, there was Coffee and Donuts sponsored by Rock Creek Embryonics, an Ice Cream Social hosted by the South Dakota Farmers Union, Booths from sponsors South Dakota Farm Bureau Financial and CBS Bio Platforms and water and popcorn during the cattle grand drive from Dakota Pro Air and Great Plains Farm Mutual. SDJSA members also participaterd in Sales Talk, Public Speaking and Cattlemen’s Quiz contests for their sweepstakes competition.

Scholarship

A scholarship program was created in 2019, and scholarships have been given every year since. These awards are based on leadership, career goals and community involvement. Four scholarships, sponsored by Martin-Trudeau Insurance and TexKota Panel + Gate, were presented at the 2025 South Dakota Summer Spotlight Show.

GOATS: Delaney Zoss of Forestburg, SD

CATTLE: Payton Beare of Ree Heights, SD

SHEEP: Quinton Berg of Emery, SD

SWINE: Mady Peterson of Wakonda, SD

Breeding heifers

Bright and early Saturday morning, July 26, 2025, the Beef Cattle entered two cattle show rings in the DEX. Two judges, P.D. Miller – Wyoming and Amanda Schnoor – California, selected the breeding heifer and market animal champions. Results are as follows.

Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer

Champion Percentage Simmental exhibited by Cannon Reimann of Ree Heights, SD

Reserve Supreme Champion Breeding Heifer, Champion Simmental exhibited by Kenidey Effling of Highmore, SD

3rd Overall Breeding Heifer, Champion Commercial exhibited by Creighten Werning of Emery, SD

4th Overall Breeding Heifer, Champion Lim-Flex exhibited by Memphis Peterson of Pukwana, SD

5th Overall Breeding Heifer, Reserve Lim-Flex exhibited by Rory Peterson of Pukwana, SD

Market Beef



Supreme Champion Market Animal, Champion Crossbred exhibited by Sutton Murphy of Arlington, SD

Reserve Supreme Champion Market Animal, Champion Market Heifer exhibited by Kenidey Effling of Highmore, SD

3rd Overall Market Animal, Champion Chianina exhibited by Croix Reimann of Ree Heights, SD

4th Overall Market Animal, Champion Charolais exhibited by Sutton Murphy of Arlington, SD

5th Overall Market Animal, Reserve Crossbred exhibited by Brigham Reimann of Ree Heights, SD

BEEF SHOWMANSHIP – Judges: Patrick and Sara Kober – Indiana

All PeeWee Showmen were given banners sponsored by 605 Sires + Donors

Beginner Showman

Grand Champion, Thatcher Werning of Emery, SD

Reserve Champion, Bayler Hurlbut of Raymond, SD

3rd Overall, Scarlett Radke of Mitchell, SD

4th Overall, Bevin Bertsche of Onida, SD

5th Overall, Remington Yost of Gann Valley, SD

Junior Showman

Grand Champion, Briggston Bertsche of Onida, SD

Reserve Champion, Cannon Reimann of Ree Heights, SD

3rd Overall, Ivy Fawcett of Ree Heights, SD

4th Overall, Charlee Holt of Wessington Springs, SD

5th Overall, Rory Peterson of Pukwana, SD

Grand Champion Senior Showman, Creighten Werning of Emery, SD

Reserve Champion Senior Showman, Memphis Peterson of Pukwana, SD

3rd Overall Senior Showman, Kinsly Altena of George, IA

4th Overall Senior Showman, Hollis Fawcett of Ree Heights, SD

5th Overall Senior Showman, Jady LeDoux of Harrold, SD

–Summer Spotlight