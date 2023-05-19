South Dakota USDA Agencies and IAC to Co-host Great Plains Indian Ag Summit

HURON, South Dakota, May 18, 2023 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) agencies in South Dakota and Intertribal Agriculture Council (IAC) are co-hosting the Great Plains Indian Ag Summit on June 6 and 7, 2023, at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center located at 920 W. Sioux Avenue, Pierre, SD 57501.

On June 6, representatives from USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), and Risk Management Agency (RMA), including FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux, will share information on programs available to tribal entities and Native American farmers and ranchers.

The Intertribal Agriculture Council will host financial resources and natural resource management sessions on June 7 at this same location.

To learn more and register, please visit https://www.indianag.org/events . For more information, visit your local USDA Service Center or contact Darrel DuVall, NRCS State Tribal Liaison, at (605) 530-5045 or Gail Gullickson, FSA State Outreach Coordinator, at (605) 692-8003.

Persons with disabilities who require accommodations to participate in this meeting should contact Darrel DuVall at darrel.duvall@usda.gov or (605) 530-5045 or dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunication relay services.

–USDA