South Dakota Veterinary group honors Straight, Stevens and more

(Rapid City) – The South Dakota Veterinary Medical Association meeting its 133rd annual meeting in Rapid City August 14 – 17th. As part of the meeting, SDVMA recognized outstanding contributions to the veterinary profession by its members and supporters with its annual awards.

Dr. Gary Straight, Gregory, received the SDVMA Distinguished Service Award. This award is made to an individual who has brought distinction to the veterinary profession through their devotion, support, and contributions to the community. This is the highest award made by SDVMA and recognizes exemplary contributions to veterinary medicine.

Dr. Straight recipient spent his early years in central South Dakota before attending college for undergraduate schooling and then veterinary school at Iowa State University. He worked for a time in Nebraska before returning to South Dakota to practice. He purchased his clinic in 1987 and has been a fixture in his community since. He is active in his church and local organizations, volunteering of his time and talents in a number of ways. Most notably, he helped start the local FFA chapter and has been a long-time supporter of 4-H in his community to help provide opportunities for youth. He is also active in the Knights of Columbus.

Dr. Annamarie Eick, Edgemont, Emerging Leader; Dr. Stephanie Stevens, Edgemont, Veterinarian of the Year; Craig Dybedahl, Colton, Bill Davis Memorial; Dr. Gary Straight, Gregory, Distinguished Service Award. SDVMA | Courtesy photos 2024-SDVMA-Award-Winners

Dr. Straight has been a strong and steady leader in veterinary medicine for his entire career. He continues to practice full-time at his clinic – the Gregory Animal Clinic – providing excellent services to his clients. He is a respected leader amongst his colleagues and a highly recommended practitioner for his clients.

In 2001, SDVMA recognized Dr. Straight was recognized as our Veterinarian of the Year. Dr. Straight has served on numerous SDVMA committees and roles, including as an officer and a past president. He was an instrumental voice in the original funding secured for the Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory during his time on the SDVMA Board. Dr. Straight was also instrumental in creating the SDVMA Scholarship Foundation to help young people pursue their dream of becoming a veterinarian with financial support.

Dr. Straight and his wife of 47 year, Marile have three children: Sarah and her fiancé Preston; Jim and his wife Halie; and David and his wife Jill. He has five grandchildren – Owen, Eliza, Gracelyn, Henlee, and Fletcher.

Dr. Stephanie Stevens, Edgemont, was named the SDVMA Veterinarian of the Year award. This award recognizes an SDVMA member who has significantly contributed to the veterinary profession and to the animals and clients they serve. The award recognizes a member for service and accomplishments benefiting the profession of veterinary medicine.

Dr. Stevens received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science from South Dakota State University and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the University of Minnesota. After working for a brief time with Black Hills area veterinarians, she started working full-time in western South Dakota. A year later, she founded her own clinic, Cheyenne River Animal Hospital, which today is a four-veterinarian clinic.

Dr. Steven’s clinic is a consistent mentor and home to externships for veterinarians looking for firsthand experience in rural practice. She has made a sustained impact on the career trajectories of multiple veterinarians through her mentorship and willingness to teach the next generation of veterinarians. Colleagues and colleges from across the nation recommend students to extern with Dr. Stevens to get real-life experience in rural practice. Dr. Stevens also provides job-shadowing experience to local high school students and supports animal health through her support of FFA and 4-H in her community to help encourage the next generation of veterinarians.

Dr. Stevens is described as a pillar of her community and someone who improves the areas she serves and lives in through her gifts and contributions. Dr. Stevens and her husband, Kerry Barker, have one daughter.

Dr. Annamarie Eick, Edgemont, was the recipient of SDVMA’s Emerging Leader Award. This award recognizes an SDVMA member who has graduated from veterinary school within the last 10 years and has displayed outstanding accomplishments.

Dr. Eick received her Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science and Management from the University of California, Davis in 2012 and her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Minnesota in 2020. Throughout school she focused on food animal medicine, but she is also enthusiastic about working with horses and companion animals. A transplant to South Dakota, she fell in love with the rural mixed practice during a visit to central and western South Dakota.

As a veterinarian at the Cheyenne River Animal Hospital, Dr. Eick works effectively to collaborate with ranchers to maximize herd health and productivity as well as to provide exceptional care for her equine and companion animal patients. She also effortlessly mentors externs and new staff members in her practice, helping the next generation of veterinarians succeed.

In addition to her veterinary practice, Dr. Eick played a crucial role with her husband, Tim, in the development of Black Hills K9, a veteran-owned dog training business.

Beth Lindwurm, Winner, received the SDVMA Outstanding Veterinary Technician Award. This award recognizes a veterinary technician who has provided outstanding support to veterinary medicine.

Lindwurm started her career as a new graduate from Northeast Community College in 2005 with the Animal Health Clinic in Winner. She hit the ground running in the role of vet tech, using her dairy farm upbringing and had work ethic to excel in providing service.

Her exemplary attitude and excellent way of interacting with clients make her an exemplary example of her profession. Her compassion for animals makes her an excellent provider for her clients. Her determination to do hard things – including taking her national exams after a nearly 20-year career – make her an excellent teammate and veterinary technician.

Craig Dybedahl, Colton, received the Bill Davis Memorial Award. This award recognizes a sales representative of a veterinary supply company who has demonstrated a high degree of service and assistance to veterinarians and the veterinary profession in South Dakota.

Dybedahl has supported veterinary medicine and specifically beef cattle for over 40 years. He is known for his excellent customer service and the support he gives to his clients and colleagues. He has been a consistent supporter of SDVMA, helping to support association projects and initiatives. He also supports the veterinary profession with service on the South Dakota Veterinary Exam Board as a lay member.

His early career started with Pfizer, and he was recognized with this award in 1998 for his work at that time. SDVMA recognized him again for over two decades of work for Zoetis as their beef cattle representative and the consistent support he has shown to veterinary medicine throughout his career.

In addition to these awards, the SDVMA recognized the Class of 2024 Life Members. These members have been part of the Association for at least 20 years: Teresa Novotny (Winner); Susan Reenders (Pierre); and Dick Rogen (Brandon).

The following SDVMA officers were elected for the coming year: president, Dr. Lisa Stanley, Ft. Pierre; vice president, Dr. Broc Mauch, Pierre; secretary-treasurer, Dr. Jacob Geis, Parkston; and AVMA alternate-delegate, Dr. Heather Lerseth-Fliehs, Groton. Dr. Heidi Sorenson, Watertown, Dr. Anna Braunschmidt, Garretson, and Dr. Sandra Whalert, Hot Springs, serve as the District Representatives on the SDVMA Board and Dr. Christopher Chase, Brookings, serves as the AVMA delegate for SDVMA.

The 2025 SDVMA Annual Meeting is scheduled for August 10-13, 2025, in Sioux Falls.

(left to right) Dr. Jacob Geis (Parkston), Treasurer; Dr. Broc Mauch (Pierre) Vice President; Dr. Heather Lerseth Fliehs (Groton) Immediate Past President and AVMA alternate delegate; Dr. Lisa Stanley (Ft. Pierre) President; Dr. Sandra Whalert (Hot Springs) District Representative; and Dr. Heidi Sorenson (Watertown) District Representative. 2024-2025-SDVMA-Officers

Dr. Heather Lerseth-Fliehs, Immediate Past President and Dr. Lisa Stanley, Preside 2024-SDVMA-President-Transition

–South Dakota Veterinary Medicine Association