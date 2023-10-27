South Dakota Veterinary Medical Association honors several

(Sioux Falls) – This year’s annual South Dakota Veterinary Medical Association meeting was held in Sioux Falls. Over 200 attendees participated from in and around the state. A variety of notable speakers provided knowledge through educational presentations and hands on activities. SDVMA also recognized outstanding contributions to the veterinary profession with its annual awards.

Dr. Vicky Wilkey, Blunt, received the SDVMA Distinguished Service Award. This award is made to an individual who has brought distinction to the veterinary profession through their devotion, support, and contributions to the community. This is the highest award made by SDVMA and recognizes exemplary contributions to veterinary medicine.

After completing undergraduate school at South Dakota State University, Dr. Wilkey attended Iowa State University and graduated with her veterinary medical degree. Her career included time in private practice in Des Moines, IA, time as a veterinarian with Royal Canin, and a career in private practice in Pierre as the Visiting Vet. She ran a successful mobile practice in the Pierre area for small animals until her retirement.

Dr. Wilkey has been active in organized veterinary medicine in a number of capacities. She served as the alternate delegate to the America Veterinary Medical Association for South Dakota for eight years. In 2005, SDVMA recognized Dr. Wilkey as the Veterinarian of the Year. She served a number of years on the SDVMA executive board for years, culminating in her service as President from 2008-2009. Currently, she serves on the SDVMA Foundation Board and currently serves as its President.

In addition to her role as a practitioner, she has been a leader in encouraging the support of veterinary students through financial support and mentoring. She leads by example in contributions to the SDVMA Foundation and has been a role model to many young veterinarians entering the profession today.

Dr. Wilkey’s commitment to the profession is evident through her service to her clients over the years. Dr. Wilkey lives in Blunt and has an active retirement with her horses, dogs and travel.

Dr. Steve Smith, Groton, was awarded the SDVMA Veterinarian of the Year award. This award is made annually to an SDVMA member who has significantly contributed to the veterinary profession and to the animals and clients they serve. Dr. Smith has an undergraduate degree from South Dakota State University and received his veterinary medical degree from Kansas State University. After graduating, he practiced in Harrisburg and Plankinton, developing a thriving equine practice.

Dr. Smith moved to Groton in 1996 to establish his current practice. Along with Dr. Neil Lund and his Kansas State University classmate, Dr. Jeff Stolle, he established a practice that has since grown to four veterinarians and nine support employees and serves clients all over northeastern South Dakota. In addition to his equine medicine work, he has also developed a dairy practice and an interest in small animal orthopedic surgery.

Dr. Smith is an active member of his community. He is a volunteer for many local organizations and active in his local church. He has served on his local school board and served in several positions in his church. Dr. Smith served as a member of the South Dakota Veterinary Exam Board and as a member of the SDSU Animal Disease Research and Diagnostic Laboratory advisory committee.

Paula Maddocks, Groton, received the SDVMA Outstanding Veterinary Technician Award. This award is made to a registered veterinary technician who has provided outstanding support to veterinary medicine. She has decades of experience, working in a vet clinic while in high school and then graduating from North Dakota State University. Maddocks is a valuable member of the Groton Vet Clinic and excels at animal handling. Her experience and hard work contribute to the high-quality medicine her clinic provides.

Dr. Jessica Juarez, Brookings, was the recipient of SDVMA’s Emerging Leader Award. This award is given to an SDVMA member who has graduated from veterinary school within the last 10 years and has displayed outstanding accomplishments. Dr. Juarez received her doctorate of veterinary medicine from Iowa State University in 2014. Following graduation, she worked in a food animal practice in Wisconsin before returning to Iowa State University to teach. She taught in the Iowa State University Animal Sciences program and in the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Dr. Juarez joined the faculty of the new Professional Program in Veterinary Medicine at South Dakota State University in 2021 and now serves as the Director of the program and assistant professor. She has worked with SDVMA to ensure integration of the students in the Program within practices in the state to help make the program a success in developing veterinarians for our state.

Al Shoenfeld, Astoria, of Multimin USA received the Bill Davis Memorial Award. This award is given annually to a sales representative of a veterinary supply company who has demonstrated a high degree of service and assistance to veterinarians and the veterinary profession in South Dakota. Schoenfeld was described by veterinarians as “excellent advocate for the industry” and “well versed in all aspects of our profession.” Whether as practitioners and as consulting veterinarians, veterinarians who have worked with Schoenfeld are impressed with his positive, energetic approach to his work and passion for the cattle industry.

In addition to these awards, the SDVMA recognized the Class of 2023 Life Members. These members have been part of the Association for at least 20 years. Dean Christianson (Ashley, ND), Kevin Klozenbucher (Huron, SD), Pam Moore (Artesian, SD), Leann Schulz-Thomas (Marion, SD), James Stangle (Milesville, SD), and Dennis Sutton (Brookings, SD).

The following SDVMA officers were elected for the coming year: president, Dr. Heather Lerseth-Fliehs, Groton; president-elect, Dr. Lisa Stanley, Ft. Pierre; vice president, Dr. Broc Mauch, Pierre; secretary-treasurer, Dr. Jacob Geis, Parkston; AVMA delegate, Dr. Christopher Chase, Brookings; AVMA alternate-delegate, Dr. Jessica Juarez, Brookings.

The 2024 SDVMA Annual Meeting is scheduled for August 14 -17, 2024.

The mission of SDVMA is to assist veterinarians by promoting and advancing the science and profession of veterinary medicine.

