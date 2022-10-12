 South Dakota Well Drillers Association offers Scholarships | TSLN.com
South Dakota Well Drillers Association offers Scholarships

The South Dakota Well Drillers Association is pleased to announce it is offering the “SDWDA Quality Groundwater Scholarships” totaling $ 10,000 to be divided between five deserving students.  There will be one $4,000, one $3,000, and three $1,000 scholarships awarded.  The Association recognizes the need for educational advancements at all levels of the industry and seeks to support students pursuing their educational goals.

Applicants must be a resident of South Dakota or a relative of an individual employed by a Member Company in good standing of the SDWDA.  They must also have graduated from a South Dakota high school and must be a full-time student who has successfully completed their freshman year at an accredited South Dakota University or Technical School with a declared major in an area of study related to the water well/groundwater industry.  Areas of study include, but are not limited to: Engineering, Geology, Hydro-Geology, Environmental or Earth Sciences, Water Conservation, Pump Installation/Plumbing, Geo-Thermal, Sustainability, etc.

Applications must be postmarked by December 15, 2022.  Applications and rules for application can be obtained by contacting Dennis Duvall, Committee Chairman by email at: dennis@dakotaenv.com.  Please include your mailing information in your e-mail.  You can also get an application from our Facebook page at: SDWDA Scholarship Committee.

–South Dakota Well Drillers Association

