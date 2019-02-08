S. Dakotans travel to New Orleans for the Cattle Industry Convention

PIERRE, SD- Several South Dakota farmers, ranchers, and beef industry leaders traveled to New Orleans, LA for the 2019 annual Cattle Industry Convention where they joined nearly 9,000 others to participate in checkoff committee discussions and share input on national outreach campaigns like "Chuck Knows Beef". Holding their meetings at this event were the Cattlemen's Beef Board, National Cattlemen's Beef Association, the American National CattleWomen, CattleFax and the National Cattlemen's Foundation.

Several leadership positions were determined. South Dakota is proud to announce that Bill Slovek, Philip, SD; Gary Deering, Hereford, SD; and VeaBea Thomas, Harrold, SD were selected to serve on the Beef Promotion Operating committee. The 20-member Beef Promotion Operating Committee helps coordinate state and national Beef Checkoff Programs. South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) Federation Director and Operating Committee Member, VeaBea Thomas states, "I'm humbled and honored that the Nominating Committee has chosen me to be one of the ten Federation directors to sit on the Operating Committee. During the convention, we were able to hear updates from the contractors and provide them with our updated Long-Range Plan and Core Strategic Initiatives that work to drive export market growth, grow consumer trust in beef and beef production, and strengthen beef's value." Thomas will join other committee members March 12-13, 2019 in Denver, CO.

South Dakota continues to have strong leadership representation at the national level with four cattle producers appointed to Cattlemen's Beef Board. Recently appointed to the board was Vaughn Thorstenson, of Selby, South Dakota. He will join current beef board members Cory Eich, Canova, SD; Eric Sumption, Frederick, SD; and Bill Slovek. Four South Dakotans also serve as directors to the Federation of State Beef Councils. These include: Laurie Johnson, South Shore, SD; Becky Walth, Glenham, SD; Gary Deering; and VeaBee Thomas.

For more information about the South Dakota Beef Industry Council and the Beef Checkoff, follow SDBIC on Facebook or visit http://www.sdbeef.org and http://www.mybeefcheckoff.org.

–Beef Industry Council