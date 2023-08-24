South Dakota’s 4-H and FFA Families Prepare for 2023 State Fair

The Michalek Family

Moving from the ranch to town as an 11-year-old was a life change Marty Michalek wasn’t too excited about. The move also meant he would be starting fifth grade at a new school where he didn’t have many friends. Reflecting on this time in his life, the 47-year-old said joining 4-H made all the difference. “It got me acclimated to a new town and helped me make friends. I got involved in FFA and was fortunate enough to serve as a state FFA officer. That was a tremendous experience that opened a lot of doors and helped me make contacts throughout the years which absolutely helped me get to where I am today as a professional,” explained the Vice President of ag banking for First Dakota National Bank, Chamberlain.

Because of his experience, when he and his wife, Mandy, moved their young family back to his hometown of Chamberlain in 2004, they signed their children up for 4-H. Their oldest son, Garrett, was a kindergartener at the time. Today, he is an electrician and works as Service Technician for Muth Electric, Brookings.

“4-H gave me an outstanding opportunity to build relationships,” Garrett said. “As a kid, I was relatively shy. Involvement in 4-H gave me communication skills and helped me get comfortable speaking in public and overall communication.” In 2017, Garrett put these skills to work when he applied for the Mitchell Technical College and the Build Dakota Scholarship. The full ride scholarship not only covers all tuition and tools, but it also connected Garrett with his current employer. His brother Colton also credits 4-H and FFA experiences for helping him receive a 2023 Build Dakota Scholarship.

And as Colton prepares for his last year showing at the South Dakota State Fair, he says that in addition to communication skills, he has met and made many friends through involvement in 4-H and FFA. And often, he’s learned more from losing than winning. “Losing is probably the best learning experience because I become a better person after losing. It makes me grow. Last year at State Fair I was showing a sheep and I did pretty bad. As I listened to the Judge talk about all the sheep that placed ahead of mine, I thought, ‘I may have lost, but I’m learning to be humble.'”

During the 2023 fair, Colton will show sheep, goats and horses, but when he and his brothers, Garrett and Ryder, first started in 4-H, they showed rabbits. And even though their dad, Marty, had been involved in 4-H as a kid, the brothers say their first few years were a learning experience for everyone. “Just watching the confused/baffled look on Dad’s face because the entire game had changed since the time he was a kid and involved – so, we all tripped and stumbled to the finish line together,” Garrett said. Marty added that he was reminded of the power of involvement in 4-H during the first rabbit show he took his sons to. “One of my favorite 4-H memories is our first rabbit show,” Marty said. “I was trying to figure out how to enter everyone, and all the sudden, I see the kids running by with a piece of cardboard that they pulled out of a dumpster. They saw that everyone else in the building had signs for their rabbits. By the time I got everyone registered and got back to them, they had come up with a name for their 4-H club and made their own sign. It is amazing how mature 8 and 10-year-olds can be when you let them.”

On the drive home, Marty said the newly named CKKRC Rabbit Club held its first meeting and elected officers. They named their club after the first initial of founding members’ names. Since that first show, the family has spent countless hours showing meat goats, dairy goats, cattle, hogs, sheep and rabbits.

“I remember a couple years ago on our way home from the State Fair, we counted up and Colton was in the show ring 112 times,” Marty said. Getting animals ready for the fair is a daily task, explained Mandy. “Our kids take care of the animals because Marty and I both work off the farm.” When their children were young, Mandy and Marty would create feed boards for them to help remind them of each animal’s feed ration. “Today, I don’t need to worry about this because they take care of it,” Mandy said. “I went to go pick up feed because we ran out the other day, and I didn’t even realize which feeds they were feeding because they’re so involved in feeding their own animals.” “It’s 365,” added Marty. “It’s every day. There is no off-season because these animals rely on them for food and water. So, caring for animals instills a major sense of responsibility.”

And this sense of responsibility and work ethic transfers to other areas of life, explained Ryder. “4-H taught me that if you put in the work, you can accomplish anything. I love working hard. I’m not afraid to work and I will get up and do what needs to be done.” At 16, Ryder already has college football and basketball coaches interested in him, and his goal is to play Division 1 college ball. To get there, he makes the 280-mile roundtrip drive to Sioux Falls three days a week during the summer for weight training and acceleration workouts. He gets up at 3:30 a.m. three days a week and drives 52 miles to workout with a coach in Wessington Springs.

And between workouts and training, Ryder does chores and along with Colton, he helps their younger sister, Tayzlee, learn how to show sheep and goats.”My brothers help me get my animals to walk,” said Tayzlee, 9. “I like 4-H because I get to show animals.” After watching her brothers show from outside of the ring, this year, Tayzlee is old enough to show livestock. She will be showing sheep and goats at the State Fair and her entire family will be there to cheer her on. “I wouldn’t miss it. State Fair is one of the more enjoyable times of the year,” Garrett said. “Being able to spend time camping with my family and helping them get ready to show their animals, it’s a way for me to continue enjoying the entire experience.”

Paying it forward

Marty and Mandy have served as 4-H leaders since 2011. And they are not just focused on helping their four children succeed. In 2009, they helped with a local program that finds sponsors to cover 50 percent of the cost of a show sheep. Since that time, the program has expanded to include hogs and market goats. “I source the sheep from area producers, then I put the kids’ names in a hat and draw their names for which kid gets which sheep. It’s luck of the draw what animal the kids will get. This way, it doesn’t matter if you’re a rich family, or a family that would struggle paying for the best genetics, it’s fair,” Marty said.

The family also holds a workshop each year to help teach new 4-H’ers how to fit and show their animals.”We’ve seen how taking care of an animal and being involved in 4-H honestly change kids’ lives,” Mandy said. “Marty had people help him when he got started. We had people help us when our kids got started. We were helped and now we are in a position to help others.”