TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: July 26, 2025

Location: Martin Arena, Sturgis, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages

31 Saddle Horses avg. $16,121

12 Yearling & Two Year olds avg. $4,300

1 Haflinger Team at $5,000 each

Billy & Katie Martin and family along with a great group of consignor friends presented one of the best lineups of ranch, rodeo and prospects of any horse sale this year. Horses were ridden by horsemen and selected by horsemen.



Sale highlights include:

Lot 2, ROLLIN TOO FAST FOR U, from Cody Taton. 2019 brown gelding by Mr Cinnomon Roll out of Frenchmans Vegas. Sold to ND buyer for $30,000.



Lot 18, MAMA PLAYD DADDY SMOKED, from JD Gerard, 2019 sorrel gelding by Dual R Smoken out of Tomcat N Round. Sold to WY buyer for $30,000.



Lot 7, FROST DOCS FIREWATER, 2020 buckskin gelding sired by Frost the Firewater x Wranglers Dun Packin. Consigned by Guy Fransua; sold to SD buyer for $29,500.



Lot 8, IM SPECIALS GIRL, 2016 sorrel mare sired by Ima Special Kinda Guy x Freckles Playboy. Consigned by Justin Swires; sold to SD buyer for $28,500.



Lot 41B, CH BARON BAR, 2020 buckskin gelding by Mr. Tees White Knight x Golden Performer. Sold to KS buyer for $23,500.



Lot 1, SFR Super Punch, “Fiddy” 2019 gray gelding sired by Silver Wind of the West x Tiger A Flame. Consigned by Jay & Abby Olson; sold to SD buyer for $23,000.



Topping the young prospects was lot 54, Hickery Dickory, 2024 gray stud colt sired by Loaded Gun x Doctor Four Freckles. Sold to SD buyer for $8,000.

ROLLINTOOFASTFORU, lot 2, gentle finished heading horse hauled to WSTR Finals and seen all ranch work sold for $30,000 at the South Dakota’s Elite Horse Sale. bcce9f4ef5a7-lot_2

The seats were full for the South Dakota’s Elite Horse Sale at the Martin Arena. 76cc4cdfa85e-full_house_crowd