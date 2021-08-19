TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: July 31, 2021

Location: Martin Ranch, west of Sturgis, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

15 Yearling and Two Year Old lead in horses – $3,110

39 Ranch and Arena Saddle Horses – $18,186

What a fantastic outcome for the South Dakota’s Elite Horse Sale. This was the first annual sale for Billy and Katie Martin and family. The Martin horses along with horses from select reputation South Dakota cowboys, were some of the top to sell in a sale this year. These horses have been through the calving pen, branding pen and many hauled to the summer rodeos.

Lot 9, Whiskey Moonshine (John), a 6/14 bay gelding sired by Dash of Irish Whiskey x Paddys Irish Whiskey and Roan Pixy Girl x Bonnets Blue Roan. From Paul and Jana Griemsman, selling to Julie Johnson, Runnells, IA for $52,000.

Lot 3, Cothans Blue Boy CC (Lucky), a 7/08 gray gelding sired by Poco Pistol Pine x Bells Pistol X Cothans Little Bit x Poco Pistol Pete, from Trypp Martin, selling to SD buyer for $37,500.

Lot 14, Snackhound (Snackbox), a 4/13 chestnut gelding by Snackbox x Haidas Little Pep and Frosty Toes x Drop of Frost from Archie Hulm, to Dave Jorgensen, Gillette, WY for $32,000.

Lot 17, BXL Best Pepto Red (Vegas), a 5/15 sorrel gelding by Peptos Pretty Spoon x Hes A Pepto X Best Splash x Sir Seco Bar from Austin and Jessica Grimes to Allen Poppers, Larchwood, IA for $31,000.

Lot 23, Mr. Lucky Bones (Bones), 5/14 bay gelding by Bones Blanton x Dee Bum and Sheza Pine Reeves x Reeves Red BB from Tyler Martin to SD buyer for $30,000.

Lot 38, Sly Finale (Sly), 4/10 gray gelding by That Sly Cat x High Brow Cat and Lena San Finale x Peppy Lena San from Paul and Jana Griemsman to Joshua Taylor, Hulett, WY for $30,000.

Cothens Blue Boy CC "Lucky" an all around ranch and playday horse from Trypp Martin sold for $37,500 at the South Dakota's Elite Horse sale. photo by SJ Equine Promotion



Whiskey Moonshine "John" had the honors of being the top selling horse at the South Dakota's Elite Horse Sale at $52,000. photo by SJ Equine Promotion

